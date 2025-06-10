Kendrick Lamar wins big at 2025 BET Awards with 'GNX' and 'Not Like Us'

There’s no question who ruled the night at the 2025 BET Awards. Kendrick Lamar walked away with five trophies, including Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for Not Like Us. The ceremony, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, paid tribute to Black excellence in music, acting, and sports, and Kendrick made sure his voice and message were front and centre.

Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Album for GNX at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Getty Images





Lamar, Doechii, and a moment that mattered

The GNX rapper also won Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and shared the Video Director of the Year award with Dave Free. Accepting his award, Lamar reflected on his long-standing relationship with BET, saying, “They’ve always kept the culture at the core and put me in the middle of it.”

Rising rapper Doechii also made headlines, not just for winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist but for calling out former US President Donald Trump. In a fiery speech, she criticised the use of military force to break up protests in LA following ICE raids in Latino communities. “Every time we stand up for our rights, the military is sent in. What kind of leadership is that?” she asked the crowd.





A night of icons and throwbacks

The night wasn’t just about current stars. The BET Ultimate Icon Award honoured Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, and gospel star Kirk Franklin for their decades of influence in music, entertainment, and community action. Stevie Wonder presented Foxx’s award as he opened up about his recovery from a 2023 stroke. “When I saw the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, I thought that could’ve been me,” he said.

Mariah Carey celebrates her Ultimate Icon Award with a rare live performance Getty Images





Mariah Carey, presented her award by Busta Rhymes, lit up the stage with a brief but heartfelt speech. “If you're going to win one of these, it might as well be the Ultimate Icon,” she joked, hinting at the ups and downs of her legendary career.

With Lamar and SZA heading back on tour and voices like Doechii’s rising louder, the 2025 BET Awards proved it is a stage for change.