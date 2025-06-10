Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kendrick Lamar wins big at 2025 BET Awards with 'GNX' and 'Not Like Us'

Doechii calls out Trump during powerful speech as Mariah Carey and Jamie Foxx honoured as Ultimate Icons.

Kendrick Lamar's Multiple BET Awards Victories

Kendrick Lamar on stage after winning Best Video for Not Like Us at the 2025 BET Awards

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 10, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

There’s no question who ruled the night at the 2025 BET Awards. Kendrick Lamar walked away with five trophies, including Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for Not Like Us. The ceremony, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, paid tribute to Black excellence in music, acting, and sports, and Kendrick made sure his voice and message were front and centre.

Kendrick Lamar's Multiple BET Awards VictoriesKendrick Lamar accepts Best Album for GNX at the BET Awards in Los AngelesGetty Images


Lamar, Doechii, and a moment that mattered

The GNX rapper also won Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and shared the Video Director of the Year award with Dave Free. Accepting his award, Lamar reflected on his long-standing relationship with BET, saying, “They’ve always kept the culture at the core and put me in the middle of it.”

Rising rapper Doechii also made headlines, not just for winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist but for calling out former US President Donald Trump. In a fiery speech, she criticised the use of military force to break up protests in LA following ICE raids in Latino communities. “Every time we stand up for our rights, the military is sent in. What kind of leadership is that?” she asked the crowd.


A night of icons and throwbacks

The night wasn’t just about current stars. The BET Ultimate Icon Award honoured Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, and gospel star Kirk Franklin for their decades of influence in music, entertainment, and community action. Stevie Wonder presented Foxx’s award as he opened up about his recovery from a 2023 stroke. “When I saw the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, I thought that could’ve been me,” he said.

Kendrick Lamar's Multiple BET Awards VictoriesMariah Carey celebrates her Ultimate Icon Award with a rare live performanceGetty Images


Mariah Carey, presented her award by Busta Rhymes, lit up the stage with a brief but heartfelt speech. “If you're going to win one of these, it might as well be the Ultimate Icon,” she joked, hinting at the ups and downs of her legendary career.

With Lamar and SZA heading back on tour and voices like Doechii’s rising louder, the 2025 BET Awards proved it is a stage for change.

album of the yearashantibet awards 2025bet ultimate icon awardblack excellenceblack music awardsdave freedoechiignx albumhip hop newsjamie foxxmariah careynot like uspeacock theater los angelessnoop doggkendrick lamar

Related News

Harris Dickinson Makes Rhode Beauty History
Entertainment

Harris Dickinson becomes first male face of Hailey Bieber’s Rhode in Glazing Mist campaign

HBO's Harry Potter Casting Sparks Representation Debate
TV

HBO criticised for sidelining South Asian identity in 'Harry Potter' casting controversy

Global ChatGPT Outage Affects Millions of Users
Business

ChatGPT crashes worldwide – users left stranded without AI assistant

Harvey Weinstein
Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein sexual crimes trial turns ugly due to jurors' infighting

More For You

Charli XCX

Charli XCX celebrates a year of Brat’s cultural takeover

Getty Images

Charli XCX 'Brat' album dominates pop culture charts a year later

It’s been a full year since Charli XCX dropped Brat, and the album’s neon-green grip on pop culture has not loosened. Forget fading summer anthems; Brat feels permanently wired into the now. How did an artist long celebrated for being ahead of the curve finally make the whole world tune in? Well, she did it entirely her own way.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Keep ReadingShow less
Why Glastonbury 2025 Is Reducing Ticket Sales After Safety Issues

Glastonbury 2025 welcomes smaller crowds for improved safety

Instagram/glastofest

Glastonbury cuts 2025 ticket sales after last year’s crowd safety crisis

Glastonbury has taken the unprecedented step of selling thousands fewer tickets for its 2025 event following dangerous overcrowding last year. Festival chief Emily Eavis confirmed the capacity reduction just weeks before Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young headline the iconic event. The move addresses 2024’s critical incidents, where crowd crushes forced performances to halt and areas to close. “We’ve sold a few thousand fewer tickets to see how that affects site dynamics,” Eavis stated on the Sidetracked podcast.


Shangri-La’s radical green reinvention

In its most dramatic transformation, the festival’s legendary nightlife zone Shangri-La will become a tree filled sanctuary, abandoning its industrial aesthetic entirely. “It’s completely the opposite of anything we’ve done,” Eavis revealed. Simultaneously, newly acquired land has created Dragon’s Tail, a public hilltop area overlooking the southeast corner. The dual strategy is to disperse crowds after last year’s chaos, when fans missed sets like Sugababes and Charli XCX due to unsafe congestion.


Mystery act Patchwork caps major line-up changes

A secret Pyramid Stage booking named “Patchwork”, which required a year of complex logistics, fuels intense speculation alongside major acts. The line-up also features Rod Stewart’s coveted legends slot, Irish rap trio Kneecap and breakout star Raye. Demand remains high despite reduced capacity: November’s first ticket batch sold out in 30 minutes, with coach packages disappearing even faster. “There were years we couldn’t give tickets away,” Eavis reflected, contrasting the current frenzy with past struggles.

Organisers now leverage crowd data from the festival app’s schedule planner, which accurately predicted 2024 pinch points. Post-pandemic movement patterns show attendees move more in a herd, prompting new traffic management including 10 alternative routes across the sprawling site.


The festival runs from 25 to 30 June with additional measures like expanded space at the Other Stage, where Charli XCX’s Saturday headline set is expected to test the new systems. While operating below its capacity of 210,000, Glastonbury maintains its non-corporate ethos despite £10 million (₹1,025,000,000) pandemic losses. “The whole thing is based on goodwill,” Eavis emphasised, rejecting commercial takeovers. Final preparations include £1 million (₹102,500,000) wet weather contingencies, ensuring the show proceeds rain or shine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan is on hold as YRF rethinks its spy universe strategy

Free Press Journal

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s 'Tiger vs Pathaan' delayed as YRF plans major spy universe revamp

Fans hoping to see Bollywood's biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, face off in Tiger vs Pathaan will need to wait a little longer. Despite rumours of the project being shelved, sources confirm the film is still happening, just not anytime soon. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided to take a step back and rethink its approach to the spy universe before moving forward with this blockbuster clash.

A creative refresh for the spy universe

Keep ReadingShow less
Court Rejects Justin Baldoni’s £295M Defamation Case Against Blake Lively

U.S. judge rules Blake Lively’s harassment claims were legally protected speech

Getty Images

Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni’s £295 million defamation suit against Blake Lively over harassment claims

A U.S. judge has dismissed actor-director Justin Baldoni’s massive defamation countersuit against Blake Lively, ending a months-long legal standoff that stemmed from accusations of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. The legal dispute erupted after Lively filed a formal complaint in December 2024, alleging inappropriate behaviour from Baldoni and retaliation when she raised concerns.

No defamation, no extortion, says court

Keep ReadingShow less
Ed Sheeran releases ‘Sapphire’ with Arijit Singh and Shah Rukh Khan in an India inspired collaboration

Ed Sheeran drops Sapphire with Arijit Singh and Shah Rukh Khan

Getty images

Ed Sheeran releases ‘Sapphire’ with Arijit Singh and Shah Rukh Khan in an India inspired collaboration

Ed Sheeran’s latest single, Sapphire, is out now, and it marks a new chapter in his musical journey. With the Indian rhythms, rich storytelling, and unexpected star power, Sapphire is a big cross-cultural leap for the British singer-songwriter.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc