Jameela Jamil rewears ‘The Good Place’ outfit for Wimbledon

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for AELTC)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Championships at Wimbledon have long been a prestigious event, drawing not only the world’s best tennis players but also a dazzling array of celebrities. Wimbledon 2024 was no exception, as actors, reality TV stars, and even royalty graced the historic Grand Slam tournament, adding an extra layer of glamour to the tournament.

Actress Jameela Jamil, known for her roles in The Good Place and her outspoken activism, brought her unique charm to the event.

She rewore one of her outfits from The Good Place at Wimbledon.

The actress played socialite Tahani Al-Jamil in the comedy series. She rocked her character’s navy midi dress with a white trim bow V-neckline and a matching waistband, which she paired with chunky white heels and eye-catching sunglasses.

Dressed in the chic ensemble, she was seen enjoying the matches and mingling with fellow celebrities.

The actress took to her Instagram Story to share why she decided to recycle the season two dress.

She wrote, “The @evianwater suite at Wimbledon asked us to dress sustainably so I wore my old @reformation dress from The Good Place.”

Jamil will next appear on screen in Pixar’s upcoming animation Elio, alongside Barbie’s America Ferrera, Single Parents star Brad Garrett and Yonas Kibreab.

The animation will be written and directed by Coco’s Adrian Molina, and is slated for a release in 2025.

Jamil and Garrett will voice Ambassadors Questa and Grigon respectively, whilst Ferrera will play Elio’s mother, Olga.