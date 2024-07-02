  • Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Jameela Jamil rewears ‘The Good Place’ outfit for Wimbledon

Jamil will next appear on screen in Pixar’s upcoming animation Elio.

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for AELTC)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Championships at Wimbledon have long been a prestigious event, drawing not only the world’s best tennis players but also a dazzling array of celebrities. Wimbledon 2024 was no exception, as actors, reality TV stars, and even royalty graced the historic Grand Slam tournament, adding an extra layer of glamour to the tournament.

Actress Jameela Jamil, known for her roles in The Good Place and her outspoken activism, brought her unique charm to the event.

She rewore one of her outfits from The Good Place at Wimbledon.

The actress played socialite Tahani Al-Jamil in the comedy series. She rocked her character’s navy midi dress with a white trim bow V-neckline and a matching waistband, which she paired with chunky white heels and eye-catching sunglasses.

Dressed in the chic ensemble, she was seen enjoying the matches and mingling with fellow celebrities.

The actress took to her Instagram Story to share why she decided to recycle the season two dress.

She wrote, “The @evianwater suite at Wimbledon asked us to dress sustainably so I wore my old @reformation dress from The Good Place.”

Jamil will next appear on screen in Pixar’s upcoming animation Elio, alongside Barbie’s America Ferrera, Single Parents star Brad Garrett and Yonas Kibreab.

The animation will be written and directed by Coco’s Adrian Molina, and is slated for a release in 2025.

Jamil and Garrett will voice Ambassadors Questa and Grigon respectively, whilst Ferrera will play Elio’s mother, Olga.

Related Stories

NEWS
English remake of Hindi film ‘Kill’ in the works
NEWS
SRK to receive career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival
NEWS
‘Girls Will Be Girls’ bags Grand Jury Prize at Indian Film Fest of LA
NEWS
Newham to celebrate South Asian Heritage Month
NEWS
Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan drops debut single for charity
NEWS
‘Scarred but not scared’: Hina Khan shares note amid breast cancer battle
NEWS
Kareena Kapoor’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ sets release date
NEWS
‘DI Ray’: Parminder Nagra says Rachita got closure in reunion with Martyn
NEWS
‘Barzakh’ is downright experimental and I love it: Fawad Khan
NEWS
Sudheer Babu to headline supernatural mystery thriller
NEWS
Virat Kohli’s World Cup win is India’s most-liked Instagram post
NEWS
AR Rahman’s ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ to world premiere at IFFM

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Migrant nurse to get major payout in unfair dismissal case
amarpal-atkar-inquest
Asian man’s death: Attacker acted in self-defence, says court
Labour will focus on legal migration and tackle worker inactivity:…
English remake of Hindi film ‘Kill’ in the works
Hamza Shaikh
Hamza Shaikh named England Under-19 Test captain
Jameela Jamil rewears ‘The Good Place’ outfit for Wimbledon