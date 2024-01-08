Website Logo
Jameela Jamil on narrative around weight-loss injections

She emphasized that the idea of getting results without effort leads to unhealthy attitudes towards bodies.

Jameela Jamil (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Jameela Jamil, known for her role in the MCU series She-Hulk, said that she dislikes the slogan ‘no pain, no gain’ because she does not believe exercise should be viewed as punishment.

She emphasized that the idea of getting results without effort leads to unhealthy attitudes towards bodies and people look for quick fix for losing weight which is “not sustainable.”

In an interview with a magazine, she said, “It has been quite heartbreaking, watching such an extraordinary rise of unhealthy attitudes towards bodies again after it felt like so much progress had been made. It really made me feel depressed, especially at the start of the year.”

The actress added, “It has struck me that a lot of the narrative around these weight-loss injections has been that you get the results without the sweat, that we still look at exercise as this punishment. The idea of ‘no pain, no gain’ is such a horrible, outdated, stupid slogan that doesn’t mean anything. I don’t feel any pain. When I’m exercising, I do things that are gentle and good for me, and sustainable. I’ll go for a 15-minute walk or dance in my kitchen.”

Talking about weight loss injections such as celebrity favourite Ozempic, the 37-year-old said, “It’s not sustainable. I think as quickly as it came in, it’s gonna go out again.”

On the work front, Jamil is next associated with the upcoming American animated science fiction adventure film Elio. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios, and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film is being written and directed by Adrian Molina.

Apart from Jamil, it also stars the voices of Yonas Kibreab, America Ferrera, and Brad Garrett.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

