Jackie Chan to receive lifetime achievement award at 2025 Locarno Film Festival

The action legend will attend the Swiss festival for a special tribute, live talk, and screenings of his cult classics.

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Jackie Chan is set to receive one of international cinema’s top honours, the career achievement award at the 78th Locarno Film Festival, taking place from August 6 to 16 in Switzerland. At 71, the actor, stunt performer and director will be celebrated not only for his on-screen charisma but for transforming action cinema across cultures and generations.

Chan will be awarded the prestigious Leopard of Honour on August 9 in recognition of his decades-long influence on global filmmaking. With over 200 films under his belt, Chan’s legacy spans continents, genres and roles from Hong Kong martial arts legend to Hollywood box office staple. His unique style has long combined physical comedy, elaborate fight choreography and a deep commitment to doing his own stunts, often at great personal risk.

Jackie ChanChan will present his iconic films Project A and Police Story as part of the festival tributeGetty Images


But his talents stretch well beyond acting. Over the years, Chan has directed, written, choreographed, produced and even sung in his films. This complete command over his craft helped him stand out in an industry that often keeps such roles separate.

Locarno Film Festival Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro praised Chan as a “multifaceted genius” and a game-changer whose work has “rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema.” His career began with stunt work as a teenager and eventually developed into a signature blend of heart, humour and hard-hitting action. Films like Police Story, Drunken Master, and Rush Hour remain global favourites decades after their release.

Jackie ChanThe 71-year-old star will take part in a live conversation on August 10 in LocarnoGetty Images


As part of the celebration, Chan will personally introduce two of his early films at the festival including Project A (1983) and Police Story (1985), both of which he directed and starred in. In fact, these classics played a major role in defining what audiences came to expect from modern action films.

Chan will also take part in a live conversation in Locarno, reflecting on his journey from the film sets of Kowloon to Hollywood’s red carpets.

Jackie ChanJackie Chan’s career spans over five decades and more than 200 films across Hong Kong and HollywoodGetty Images


This isn’t his first major recognition though. The Academy gave him an honorary Oscar in 2017. And last year, Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan was the recipient of the same Locarno award, celebrating non-Western voices in global cinema.

Up next, Chan will return to screens in Karate Kid: Legends, set to release on May 30. Despite stepping back from performing risky stunts, Chan is still an enduring force in film, showing no signs of slowing down.

