‘It’s been an absolute honour to make an Indian adaptation,’ says The Archies director Zoya Akhtar as she talks to CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater

The film launches several fresh faces, including popular star children Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor.

By: Mohnish Singh

The Archies, based on the popular comic and set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the 60s, will soon debut on Netflix. The much-anticipated film launches several fresh faces, including popular star children Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor.

Well-known writer-director Zoya Akhtar is behind the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics. Ahead of its release, she sat down with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater, and opened up about the film.

“It has been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive,” Akhtar said in a video message shared at Netflix Films Day in Mumbai.

Earlier, the makers dropped the first look of The Archies. In the photo, we can see Suhana Khan sitting in the middle of the couch. Next to her sits Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

While many loved the poster and how Akhtar presented her cast and the world that it inhabits, a few internet users did not seem pleased with it and complained that it looked ‘unrelatable’ or too ‘western’ for the Indian audience.

However, in her video message, Akhtar added that the show is set in the Anglo-Indian community in India.

“We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can’t wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale,” she said.

Headlined by Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina, The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics and is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

