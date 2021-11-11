Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 11, 2021
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh starrer Adipurush

Prabhas (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Om Raut’s Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles, and on Thursday (11), the shooting of the film was wrapped up.

T-Series took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. They tweeted, “It’s a wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can’t wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @TSeries @retrophiles1.”

Adipurush is based on Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in the film, Sanon plays the character of Sita, and Khan will portray the role of Raavan.

Reportedly, Adipurush has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in movies like Salaar, Nag Ashwin’s next, Radhe Shyam, and Spirit. Radhe Shyam is slated to release on 14th January 2022.

Meanwhile, Khan will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is slated to hit the big screens on 19th November 2021.

Sanon also has multiple films lined up like Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Shehzada, and Ganapath. The actress recently started shooting for Ganapath in the UK.

