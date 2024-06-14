  • Friday, June 14, 2024
Islamist cleric Choudary directed terror group from London, court told

Choudary, 57, reportedly became the “caretaker” leader of Al-Muhajiroun in 2014 while its spiritual leader was imprisoned in Lebanon.

Choudary has been linked to Al-Muhajiroun, a proscribed organisation, for many years and allegedly promoted it through online meetings. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Anjem Choudary, an Islamist cleric, directed an international terrorist group from his home in east London, a court heard.

Choudary, 57, reportedly became the “caretaker” leader of Al-Muhajiroun in 2014 while its spiritual leader was imprisoned in Lebanon, reported The Times.

He is accused of leading the group under the name the “Islamic Thinkers Society” and regularly lecturing to the society in New York during 2022 and 2023.

At Woolwich Crown Court, it was revealed that Michael Adebolajo, one of Fusilier Lee Rigby’s murderers in 2013, attended demonstrations with Choudary.

Choudary, from Ilford, has been linked to Al-Muhajiroun, a proscribed organisation, for many years and allegedly promoted it through online meetings, reported the newspaper. He was arrested in July last year alongside a Canadian follower, Khaled Hussein, 29.

Choudary denies directing a terrorist organisation, membership of a proscribed organisation, and encouraging support for Al-Muhajiroun through the Islamic Thinkers Society. Hussein, also known as Abu Aisha Al Kanadi, denies membership of a proscribed organisation.

Al-Muhajiroun has operated under various names over the years, including Muslims Against Crusades and the Saved Sect, with some of these names being banned in the UK, The Times reported.

During the trial’s opening on Thursday, the prosecution stated the case involved directing and encouraging support for an international terrorist organisation. Prosecutor Tom Little KC said, “It is a terrorist organisation that we say has members both here in this country and abroad — it is a terrorist organisation that has been banned in this country and banned for many years because of the danger that it possesses.”

He added, “Anjem Choudary, the first defendant, has been a member of that organisation, we say, for many years. He also directed that terrorist organisation for a significant period of time from 2014 onwards.”

The trial in the case continues.

