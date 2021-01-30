Ishaan Khatter learns Tamil for upcoming film Phone Bhoot - EasternEye
Ishaan Khatter learns Tamil for upcoming film Phone Bhoot


Ishaan Khatter (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



After capping off 2020 with Maqbool Khan’s commercial potboiler Khaali Peeli and Mira Nair’s miniseries A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter is presently busy with his forthcoming film Phone Bhoot.

The horror-comedy, which hit the shooting floor a couple of weeks ago, features the Beyond the Clouds (2018) actor alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. This is the first time when the trio is working together on a project. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Phone Bhoot is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Khatter, who is doing a horror-comedy film for the first time in his career, is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. We hear that the talented actor has been learning Tamil and taking diction lessons to pick up the right accent of the language to perfect his part in the flick.



Confirming the same, Khatter said in a statement, “I have been taking diction lessons and it is really exciting for me to learn a new language. I am enjoying the process and want to give it my best shot.”

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films’ war drama Pippa. To be directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The actor will start shooting for the film soon after he wraps up Phone Bhoot.

Pippa also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in important roles. Welcoming Thakur and Painyuli onboard, Khatter had earlier shared a collage of pictures with them. He captioned the post saying, “We are coming with all guns blazing. Welcome to the Pippa troop, fam.”



