  • Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating Gigi Hadid? ‘They are getting to know each other,’ divulges a source

Since his split with Camila, DiCaprio has been seen visiting New York City, where Hadid resides with her 2-year-old daughter Khai.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Reports are coming in that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has finally moved on from Camila Morrone and is currently pursuing model Gigi Hadid.

According to People Magazine, the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 27-year-old supermodel have been spotted at various locations in New York City over the past few weeks.

“They are getting to know each other,” says an insider, claiming that the two are not “dating” just yet.

“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” said a second source.

A third one added, “They have been seen hanging out with groups of people. It has only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he has been hanging out with friends and family.”

As mentioned earlier, Leo has recently broken up with model Camila whom he dated for four years. Gigi is also single after separating from Zayn Malik. She shares a daughter with the singer, whom they welcomed in September 2020.

Since his split with Camila, DiCaprio has been seen visiting New York City, where Hadid resides with her 2-year-old daughter Khai.

The Titanic actor has a long history of dating actresses and models who are a bit younger than him. In fact, once news of his split from Camila emerged in the media, several people called out the actor for always dating women younger than him and then dumping them once they turn 25. However, Hadid missed that mark by two years as she is currently 27.

Camila recently opened up about how the media paid too much attention to the 22-year age gap. “There are so many relationships in Hollywood and in the history of the world where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” she said.

