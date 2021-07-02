Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Dubai Return to release on YouTube tomorrow

Dubai Return Poster (Photo credit: Babil Khan/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

If you are a fan of late actor Irrfan Khan, rejoice! YouTube is set to release the acclaimed actor’s unreleased film Dubai Return tomorrow on July 3, 2021.

Khan’s son Babil Khan took to social media to share the update. He also shared a poster of the film on Instagram, captioning, “Releasing tomorrow on YouTube.”

In the poster, Irrfan Khan is seen wearing a cowboy hat and funky shades. Many fans of the late actor reacted to Babil Khan’s announcement on Instagram, writing they cannot wait to watch the film on YouTube.

Dubai Return is a whacky comedy, which was made some sixteen years ago in 2005. The film could not find its way into theatres for a variety of reasons, but now film enthusiasts can watch it on YouTube free of cost.

In addition to Irrfan Khan, Dubai Return also features Vijay Maurya and Razak Khan. It has been directed by the maverick filmmaker Aditya Battacharya. Khan plays the central role of a gangster named Aftab Angrez in the film.

Following his father’s footsteps, Babil Khan is also gearing up to pursue a career in acting. Earlier this week, he announced that he is dropping out of college to focus on his acting career. He was studying in the University of Westminster.

Babil Khan is set to make his acting debut with Anvitaa Dutt’s upcoming movie Qala. Produced by actress-producer Anushka Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz, Qala also features Tripti Dimri in the lead role and is set to release on Netflix.

In addition to Qala, Babil Khan has also bagged a film with celebrated filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. It is set to begin production soon.

