Website Logo
  • Friday, July 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360

Entertainment

Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Dubai Return to release on YouTube tomorrow

Dubai Return Poster (Photo credit: Babil Khan/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

If you are a fan of late actor Irrfan Khan, rejoice! YouTube is set to release the acclaimed actor’s unreleased film Dubai Return tomorrow on July 3, 2021.

Khan’s son Babil Khan took to social media to share the update. He also shared a poster of the film on Instagram, captioning, “Releasing tomorrow on YouTube.”

In the poster, Irrfan Khan is seen wearing a cowboy hat and funky shades. Many fans of the late actor reacted to Babil Khan’s announcement on Instagram, writing they cannot wait to watch the film on YouTube.

Dubai Return is a whacky comedy, which was made some sixteen years ago in 2005. The film could not find its way into theatres for a variety of reasons, but now film enthusiasts can watch it on YouTube free of cost.

In addition to Irrfan Khan, Dubai Return also features Vijay Maurya and Razak Khan. It has been directed by the maverick filmmaker Aditya Battacharya. Khan plays the central role of a gangster named Aftab Angrez in the film.

Following his father’s footsteps, Babil Khan is also gearing up to pursue a career in acting. Earlier this week, he announced that he is dropping out of college to focus on his acting career. He was studying in the University of Westminster.

Babil Khan is set to make his acting debut with Anvitaa Dutt’s upcoming movie Qala. Produced by actress-producer Anushka Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz, Qala also features Tripti Dimri in the lead role and is set to release on Netflix.

In addition to Qala, Babil Khan has also bagged a film with celebrated filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. It is set to begin production soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
ED summons Yami Gautam in FEMA case
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra named global ambassador for Max Factor
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit to star in Amazon Prime Video’s Mere Paas Maa Hai
Entertainment
Jimmy Sheirgill on unprecedented growth of streaming media platforms amid pandemic
Entertainment
Abhinay Deo: Aankhen 2 is not happening
Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik to release on Amazon Prime Video on 15th July
Entertainment
Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor on Academy’s list of 395 new…
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba movie review: Vikrant Massey shines in this strictly average film
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma starrer Jhulan Goswami biopic still in the scripting stage?
Entertainment
Madhu Mantena on Draupadi: Deepika Padukone and I are working hard to put…
Entertainment
Karisma Kapoor shares video montage as she celebrates 30 years in Bollywood
Entertainment
Vijay and Pooja Hegde begin filming Beast with a dance sequence
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jabeur overcomes nerves to beat former champion Muguruza
ED summons Yami Gautam in FEMA case
Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Dubai Return to release on YouTube…
Priyanka Chopra named global ambassador for Max Factor
Madhuri Dixit to star in Amazon Prime Video’s Mere Paas…
Jimmy Sheirgill on unprecedented growth of streaming media platforms amid…