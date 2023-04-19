Website Logo
  Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song of Scorpions to hit cinemas ahead of his third death anniversary

The Song of Scorpions premiered at Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival.

Irrfan Khan (Image Source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Irrfan Khan left the world on April 29, 2020, leaving millions of fans mourning. But still, the dream of witnessing his iconic acting once again on the big screen can be possible. His last film Songs of Scorpions is set to hit the theatres on April 28 ahead of the actor’s third death anniversary.

Irrfan’s son Babil took to his Instagram on Tuesday in order to share the news with the world. Babil shared a poster and wrote, “Love, deception and a song #TheSongsofScorpionS Trailer Releasing Tomorrow.

 

The film which also features veteran actress Waheeda Rehman and Golshiteh Farahani in important roles is produced by Zeeshan Ahmad who said, “It is my honour that my name has been associated with this film as a co-producer and one of the presenters of the film. We are glad that Irrfan Khan’s last onscreen appearance in a film is soon going to be released in cinemas across the country and his fans will get to see him one last time on the big screen. Trust me, Irrfan’s character and performance in the film is going to leave you spellbound.”

The plot of the story is all about a tribal woman Nooran who is carefree and defiantly independent and is learning the ancient art of healing from her grandmother, a revered scorpion singer. When Aadam, a camel trader in the Rajasthan desert, listens to her sing, he falls completely in love. But even before they can get to know each other better, Nooran is poisoned by a brutal perfidy that sets her on a vulnerable journey to avenge herself and find her song.

The Song of Scorpions premiered at Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival. The film is directed by Anup Singh. The trailer will be released on April 19.

Eastern Eye

