  • Friday, March 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

IPL 2024: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam perform at opening ceremony

Not only AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam but also Mohit Chauhan, and Neeti Mohan among others set the stage ahead of the match.

AR Rahman (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Adding a musical touch to the grand opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League in Chennai, music maestros AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam left the audience in awe with their melodious performances.

Sonu Nigam started his performance with the song ‘Vande Mataram’ and later Rahman joined him on stage.

Not only AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam but also Mohit Chauhan, and Neeti Mohan among others set the stage ahead of the match.

Making it more special Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances at the ceremony.

Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar captivated the audience with a power-packed performance at the ceremony.

Wait is finally over as cricket fans are about to watch the blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The home crowd will thus welcome the opportunity to see the 42-year-old kick off another IPL season but this time under the new captain opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took the captaincy baton from Dhoni on Thursday. The game will also mark a new chapter in CSK’s illustrious history, as Gaikwad was named captain of the squad on match day, bringing Dhoni’s role into the side’s huge spotlight.

The CSK and RCB have faced each other in 31 matches so far, where Chennai won 20 and Bengaluru registered just 10 victories.

Related Stories

NEWS
BBC acquires all seasons of Suits
NEWS
‘Monkey Man’: Second trailer for Dev Patel’s directorial debut out
NEWS
Shah Rukh-Kajol-starrer ‘Baazigar’ set to re-release in cinemas
Entertainment
My film on Savarkar is anti-propaganda: Randeep Hooda
NEWS
Simone Ashley to lead romantic-comedy ‘Picture This’
Entertainment
‘The Crown’, ‘Black Mirror’ lead nominations for BAFTA Television Awards 2024
NEWS
DJ Alan Walker to perform in India
NEWS
Makers of ‘House of the Dragon 2’ drops two trailers
Entertainment
Charithra Chandran sparkles in first solo West End play
NEWS
Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ lands on Netflix
NEWS
‘Bridgerton 3’ new teaser offers sneak peek into Kate and Anthony’s romance
FEATURES
Artists to present Assamese dance traditions at The Nehru Centre

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW