IPL 2021: De Villiers, Harshal help RCB clinch thrilling opener

AB de Villiers scored a brisk 27-ball 48 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener in Chennai on Friday (9).

Put in to bat, Mumbai scored 159 for nine and Bangalore managed to cross the line with Harshal Patel sealing the nervy opening game by taking a single off the last ball following de Villiers crucial dismissal in the final over.

Earlier in the evening with the ball, Harshal Patel had a good day in office as he returned with figures of five for 27, and became the first bowler ever to bag a five-wicket haul against Mumbai in the tournament.

Mohammed Siraj too looked sharp with his line and length as he bowled an economical spell by conceding just 22 runs in his four overs.

Virat Kohli came out to open and made a fluent 33, a role the India captain looks to try in the T20 World Cup later this year.

The big buy Glenn Maxwell made 39 but it was de Villiers’ knock that made the difference for Bangalore.

For Mumbai, Chris Lynn top-scored with a 35-ball 49, Suryakumar Yadav contributed 31 off 23 balls while Ishan Kishan made 28 from only 19 deliveries.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 159/9 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 49, Suryakumar Yadav 31; Harshal Patel 5/27).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 160/8 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 48, Virat Kohli 33, Glenn Maxwell 39; Marco Jansen 2/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/26).