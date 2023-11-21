International Emmy Awards 2023: Check out complete list of winners

From comedian Vir Das to actors like Martin Freeman and Karla Souza, several other celebs won prestigious awards for their projects.
By: Mohnish Singh
The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2023 were announced at a gala event on Monday (local time) in New York.
This year’s nominations featured various groups of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories.
Check out the complete list of winners below:
Best Performance by an Actor
Martin Freeman in The Responder – United Kingdom
Best Performance by an Actress
Karla Souza in La Caida [Dive] – Mexico:
Comedy
Derry Girls – Season 3 – United Kingdom
Vir Das: Landing – India
Documentary
Mariupol: The People’s Story – United Kingdom
Drama Series
The Empress – Germany
Non-Scripted Entertainment
A Ponte – The Bridge Brasil – Brazil
Short-Form Series
Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World] -France
Sports Documentary
Harley & Katya – Australia
Telenovela
Yargi [Family Secrets] – Turkey
TV Movie/Mini-Series
La Caida [Dive] – Mexico
Kids: Animation
The Smeds and The Smoos – United Kingdom
Kids: Factual
Built To Survive – Australia
Kids: Live-Action
Heartbreak High – Australia
Arts Programming
Buffy Sainte-Marie, Eagle Vision / White Pine Pictures -Canada