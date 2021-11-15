Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Inside Edge 3 to land on Amazon Prime Video in December

Inside Edge 3 Poster (Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the huge success of Inside Edge (2017) and Inside Edge 2 (2019), Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment are set to launch Season 3 of the hit series. On Monday, the streamer and the production house announced that the much anticipated third season of Inside Edge will premiere globally on 3rd December 2021. The show is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said “The first one is always special! The International Emmys nominated series, Inside Edge was the first Indian Amazon Original that received immense appreciation, accolades and helped set a high bar for storytelling. Our association with Excel Media and Entertainment has continually helped in bringing forth some compelling narratives spanning multiple genres. This season, the fans are in for a treat as the plot intensifies, keeping them on the edge of their seats. Replete with multiple twists and turns, the new season of Inside Edge has in store a lot more drama and mystery that will unravel through a riveting story and would impress fans and audiences alike in India and beyond.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

“The overwhelming response Inside Edge has received from viewers and critics alike has encouraged us to present yet another exciting season,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment.

Inside Edge is and will always be very special to us given that it is Excel’s first original with Amazon while also being Amazon’s first original in India. We are thrilled to chronicle the next gripping phase of the journey of Mumbai Mavericks, which will ultimately decide the fate of the team that has battled many odds. The third season of the Inside Edge franchise is a testament to the fact that we are committed to bringing our creative vision to life through interesting and innovative formats. We’re eagerly looking forward to the global premiere of the show on Prime Video,” he added.

Prime members can stream all 10 episodes of Inside Edge 3 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from December 3.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

