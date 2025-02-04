Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indra Nooyi’s sister Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy 2025 for Indian classical fusion

Chandrika Tandon, a former McKinsey partner and acclaimed musician, won in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for her fusion of Vedic chants and global sounds

Indra Nooyi’s sister Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy 2025 for Indian classical fusion

Chandrika Tandon beams with pride as she celebrates her Grammy 2025 win for Triveni

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Indian-American singer and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards by winning the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for her album Triveni. The prestigious award, presented on February 2 in Los Angeles, marks a significant milestone in her career and highlights the growing recognition of Indian talent on the global stage.

Triveni, a collaborative effort with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, blends Vedic chants with meditative tones and world music. The album’s seven tracks, including Pathway to Light and Seeking Shakti, offer a serene and immersive experience, earning widespread acclaim for its unique fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds.

Getty Images

Dressed in an elegant silk salwar kurta and her signature necklace, Tandon proudly represented India at the ceremony. She was among a select group of Indian-origin artists nominated this year, including Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, and Radhika Vekaria. Her victory underscores the increasing influence of Indian musicians in international music circles.

Born in Chennai, Tandon is a multifaceted personality—business leader, philanthropist, and Grammy-nominated musician. She is the elder sister of Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, and has carved her own path with remarkable achievements. After graduating from IIM Ahmedabad, she became the first Indian-American woman to be named a partner at McKinsey & Company.

Chandrika Tandon and her team share the moment of triumph as they accept the Grammy 2025 for TriveniGetty Images

Tandon’s musical journey began with her debut album, Soul Call, which earned a Grammy nomination in 2011. Her latest win for Triveni cements her place as a global musical force. Beyond music, she is known for her philanthropic efforts, including a $100 million donation to NYU’s School of Engineering with her husband, Ranjan Tandon.

In her acceptance speech, Tandon expressed gratitude for the power of music, calling it a source of “love, light, and laughter.” Her win is not just a personal triumph but a celebration of India’s rich musical heritage and its growing impact on the world stage.

As Triveni continues to resonate with listeners, Chandrika Tandon’s Grammy victory stands as a testament to her talent, perseverance, and dedication to bridging cultures through music.

best new agechant albumentrepreneur chandrika tandongrammy awardsindian classical fusionindra nooyivedic chantschandrika tandon

Related News

Udit Narayan’s forced kiss sparks outrage as social media unearths past controversies
Entertainment

Udit Narayan’s forced kiss sparks outrage as social media unearths past controversies

Asda-Getty
Featured

Asda staff move closer to £1.2 billion equal pay payout

modi-trump-getty
Featured

Modi invited to White House meeting with Trump next week: Report

Obesity drug
Health

GPhC tightens rules for online obesity drug prescriptions

More For You

Shah Rukh Khan launches Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut "The BA***DS of Bollywood"

Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as he joins Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana at the star-studded launch of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Instagram/Yogen Shah

Shah Rukh Khan launches Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut "The BA***DS of Bollywood"

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, just dropped a bombshell at Netflix’s Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. The megastar took the stage to announce his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and the buzz is already through the roof. Produced under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, this series is set to pull back the curtain on the chaotic, glamorous, and often absurd world of Bollywood, with a hefty dose of humour and a no-holds-barred approach.

SRK, ever the charmer, couldn’t hide his pride as he spoke about Aryan stepping into the director’s chair. “If my kids get even half the love you’ve given me, it’ll be more than enough,” he told the crowd, his voice tinged with emotion. But true to form, he couldn’t resist cracking a joke. “People get offended by my jokes, so I stopped making them. I passed that legacy to Aryan and said, ‘Go make your father proud.’”

Keep ReadingShow less
Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer hit with sexual assault and human trafficking lawsuit

Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer face serious allegations in a newly filed lawsuit

Getty Images

Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer hit with sexual assault and human trafficking lawsuit

Neil Gaiman, the celebrated author of The Sandman and American Gods, has been accused of sexual assault, rape, and human trafficking in a lawsuit filed by his former babysitter, Scarlett Pavlovich. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, also names Gaiman’s estranged wife, musician Amanda Palmer, alleging she knowingly enabled the abuse.

Pavlovich, who worked as a live-in nanny for the couple on Waiheke Island, New Zealand, claims Gaiman exploited her vulnerable financial and mental health situation. According to the lawsuit, Gaiman subjected her to months of violent sexual abuse, including repeated rape, choking, and physical assault. He allegedly referred to her as his “slave” and demanded she call him “master.” Pavlovich claims she endured the abuse out of fear of losing her job, housing, and promised career support.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra

Pawan Chopra

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra

Eastern Eye

ACCLAIMED Indian actor Pawan Chopra has built a distinguished career spanning 25 years, delivering memorable performances across films, TV, and streaming platforms.

Known for his versatility and ability to adapt to diverse roles, he has worked alongside some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
kendrick-lamar-getty

Lamar won all five categories he was nominated in, including Record and Song of the Year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Beyonce wins Album of the Year as Lamar takes five Grammys

BEYONCE won the Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday for Cowboy Carter, making her the most nominated and most awarded artist in the show’s history. The win also makes her the first Black woman to take the top prize this century.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the night with five wins, including Record and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. The event, held at Crypto.com Arena, was also a tribute to Los Angeles, which has faced severe wildfires.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Manasvi Vashist

Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Eastern Eye

TALENTED TV star Manasvi Vashist has won over audiences with his memorable performances in popular drama serials like Imlie and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

In 2024, he joined the cast of the hit series Campus Beats, now in its fourth season and a fan favourite. With over a million Instagram followers, the Indian actor is excited about taking on more challenges in the future.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc