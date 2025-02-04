Indra Nooyi’s sister Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy 2025 for Indian classical fusion

Indian-American singer and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards by winning the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for her album Triveni. The prestigious award, presented on February 2 in Los Angeles, marks a significant milestone in her career and highlights the growing recognition of Indian talent on the global stage.
Triveni, a collaborative effort with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, blends Vedic chants with meditative tones and world music. The album’s seven tracks, including Pathway to Light and Seeking Shakti, offer a serene and immersive experience, earning widespread acclaim for its unique fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds.
Getty Images
Dressed in an elegant silk salwar kurta and her signature necklace, Tandon proudly represented India at the ceremony. She was among a select group of Indian-origin artists nominated this year, including Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, and Radhika Vekaria. Her victory underscores the increasing influence of Indian musicians in international music circles.
Born in Chennai, Tandon is a multifaceted personality—business leader, philanthropist, and Grammy-nominated musician. She is the elder sister of Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, and has carved her own path with remarkable achievements. After graduating from IIM Ahmedabad, she became the first Indian-American woman to be named a partner at McKinsey & Company.
Chandrika Tandon and her team share the moment of triumph as they accept the Grammy 2025 for TriveniGetty Images
Tandon’s musical journey began with her debut album, Soul Call, which earned a Grammy nomination in 2011. Her latest win for Triveni cements her place as a global musical force. Beyond music, she is known for her philanthropic efforts, including a $100 million donation to NYU’s School of Engineering with her husband, Ranjan Tandon.
In her acceptance speech, Tandon expressed gratitude for the power of music, calling it a source of “love, light, and laughter.” Her win is not just a personal triumph but a celebration of India’s rich musical heritage and its growing impact on the world stage.
As Triveni continues to resonate with listeners, Chandrika Tandon’s Grammy victory stands as a testament to her talent, perseverance, and dedication to bridging cultures through music.