Indian students hit as UK universities withdraw offers over visa curbs

Highlights

Universities risk losing the right to recruit overseas students if visa refusals exceed 5 per cent of applicants offered places, down from the previous 10 per cent threshold.

The proportion of Indian study visa applications withdrawn rose to 5.2 per cent in the first half of 2026, from 1.2 per cent a year earlier.

Around 15 UK universities are thought to have suspended recruitment from Pakistan this year.

Universities UK International has raised concerns over inconsistent decisions and unpredictable visa processing.

BRITISH universities are withdrawing course offers to international students, including Indians, amid tighter enforcement of study visa rules that could leave institutions facing a ban on overseas recruitment, according to reports.

The Financial Times, analysing official Home Office data, reported that universities were taking pre-emptive action to avoid breaching the stricter visa refusal threshold, with some scaling back recruitment from countries where applications face greater scrutiny.

Under the revised rules, education institutions risk losing their ability to recruit international students if more than five per cent of prospective overseas students offered places subsequently have their visa applications rejected. The previous threshold was 10 per cent.

The UK government says the tighter rules are intended to prevent abuse of the student visa system, particularly by applicants from countries including Pakistan and Nigeria.

However, the policy has raised concerns across the higher education sector about the impact on genuine applicants and universities' ability to plan international recruitment.

India among countries seeing rise in withdrawals

The FT analysis found that 10.5 per cent of UK study visa applications were withdrawn in the first half of 2026, compared with 2.3 per cent during the same period in 2025 and 0.4 per cent in 2023.

The proportion of applications withdrawn among prospective students from India rose to 5.2 per cent in the first six months of this year, from 1.2 per cent a year earlier. Meanwhile, the proportion for Pakistan rose from 3 per cent to 40.9 per cent, Nigeria's figure climbed from 4.5 per cent to 22.7 per cent. Bangladesh rose from 7.1 per cent to 23.5 per cent.

Jamie Arrowsmith, director of Universities UK International (UUKi), which represents institutions recruiting overseas, said universities were facing difficulties because of the way some applications were being assessed.

“Many refusals appear to rest on flawed, inconsistent and highly subjective reasoning, forcing universities to withdraw offers at scale to avoid breaching compliance thresholds,” he said.

While acknowledging the need to maintain confidence in the immigration system, Arrowsmith said “visa processing has become markedly less predictable”.

Universities reconsider overseas recruitment

Sir David Bell, vice-chancellor of the University of Sunderland, told the FT that the unexpected rise in refusals had prompted universities to act before the new threshold put their recruitment rights at risk.

“The recent and unexpected spike in visa refusals has prompted pre-emptive action in several universities,” he said. “This has involved pulling back from international markets where a tougher approach is being taken to visa applications.”

The newspaper cited higher education sector figures suggesting that around 15 universities were believed to have suspended recruitment from Pakistan entirely this year.

Professor Steven McGuire, deputy vice chancellor of the University of East Anglia, warned that the policy could encourage institutions to concentrate on countries where visa refusal rates are lower.

He said universities might “double down” on China and India as they reconsidered their international recruitment strategies.

For Indian applicants, the rise in withdrawn applications comes as universities reassess the risks associated with overseas offers. The figures do not establish how many Indian students have lost places or how many withdrawals resulted directly from university decisions.

Home Office defends tighter controls

The Home Office said international students “make a positive contribution” to Britain but argued that recruitment must be carried out responsibly.

“This must not be at the expense of recruiting responsibly, in turn protecting the integrity of our immigration system,” it said. "Universities would receive support where needed to improve recruitment practices”.

The dispute highlights the challenge facing UK universities as they seek to attract international students while complying with stricter immigration requirements.

(with PTI inputs)