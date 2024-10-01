India beat Bangladesh in second Test to sweep series

India’s players celebrate with their trophy at the end of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA secured a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Kanpur on Tuesday, winning the series 2-0.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 51 helped India chase down a target of 95 runs in a match that lost two-and-a-half days due to rain.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 146 before lunch on the fifth day, and quickly reached 98-3 in the second session.

Jaiswal, who hit his second fifty of the match in 43 balls, was dismissed by Taijul Islam after an important 58-run partnership with Virat Kohli.

For his consecutive fifties in the 2nd Test in Kanpur, Yashasvi Jaiswal receives the Player of the Match award 👏👏 Scorecard – https://t.co/JBVX2gyyPf#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @ybj_19 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/XoIaQTrva4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2024

Kohli remained unbeaten on 29 as Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma for eight and Shubman Gill for six.

This series win strengthens India’s position at the top of the World Test Championship rankings, with Australia in second place.

Jaiswal’s aggressive 72 in the first innings played a key role in pushing the match towards a result, despite two days being lost to rain.

1⃣1⃣4⃣ runs with the bat

1⃣1⃣ wickets with the ball R Ashwin becomes the Player of the Series for his terrific all-round display 🫡 Scorecard – https://t.co/JBVX2gyyPf#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @ashwinravi99 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ygNcY3QhXd — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2024

Bangladesh began the final day on 26-2, trailing by 26 runs. Opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 50, but the team collapsed during the morning session. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each.

Mushfiqur Rahim delayed lunch with a final-wicket resistance but was bowled by Bumrah for 37, ending Bangladesh’s innings.

Ashwin made the first breakthrough of the day, dismissing first-innings centurion Mominul Haque for two. Jadeja followed by bowling captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 19 in his first over of the day.

Shadman reached his fifty off 97 balls but was dismissed soon after by Akash Deep. Jadeja also removed Shakib Al Hasan for zero in what may be the all-rounder’s final Test. Shakib, 37, had announced his international retirement before the match.

Bangladesh’s first innings ended on 233, and India batted at a rapid pace, declaring at 285-9.

The teams will now face off in a three-match T20 series starting Sunday in Gwalior.

(With inputs from AFP)