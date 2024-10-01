  • Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

India beat Bangladesh in second Test to sweep series

India’s players celebrate with their trophy at the end of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA secured a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Kanpur on Tuesday, winning the series 2-0.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 51 helped India chase down a target of 95 runs in a match that lost two-and-a-half days due to rain.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 146 before lunch on the fifth day, and quickly reached 98-3 in the second session.

Jaiswal, who hit his second fifty of the match in 43 balls, was dismissed by Taijul Islam after an important 58-run partnership with Virat Kohli.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 29 as Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma for eight and Shubman Gill for six.

This series win strengthens India’s position at the top of the World Test Championship rankings, with Australia in second place.

Jaiswal’s aggressive 72 in the first innings played a key role in pushing the match towards a result, despite two days being lost to rain.

Bangladesh began the final day on 26-2, trailing by 26 runs. Opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 50, but the team collapsed during the morning session. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each.

Mushfiqur Rahim delayed lunch with a final-wicket resistance but was bowled by Bumrah for 37, ending Bangladesh’s innings.

Ashwin made the first breakthrough of the day, dismissing first-innings centurion Mominul Haque for two. Jadeja followed by bowling captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 19 in his first over of the day.

Shadman reached his fifty off 97 balls but was dismissed soon after by Akash Deep. Jadeja also removed Shakib Al Hasan for zero in what may be the all-rounder’s final Test. Shakib, 37, had announced his international retirement before the match.

Bangladesh’s first innings ended on 233, and India batted at a rapid pace, declaring at 285-9.

The teams will now face off in a three-match T20 series starting Sunday in Gwalior.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
Sports

Jadeja’s 300th Test wicket helps India dismiss Bangladesh for 233
Sports

Mayank Yadav gets call-up in India’s T20 squad for Bangladesh series
HEADLINE STORY

Row over Lalit Modi’s ‘ponzi ccheme’ comment on Hundred
HEADLINE STORY

Livingstone shines as England thrash Australia to level ODI series
Sports

2nd Test: Akash Deep strikes twice as India put pressure on Bangladesh
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement
CRICKET

India aim for clean sweep against Bangladesh in final Test
HEADLINE STORY

England to implement equal pay in domestic cricket
Sports

Brook’s ton keeps England’s ODI series hopes alive against Australia
HEADLINE STORY

Ashwin shines as India hammer Bangladesh
Sports

India set 515-run target for Bangladesh in 1st Test
Sports

Akash Deep strikes twice as Bangladesh collapse after India’s 376
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India vs Bangladesh India beat Bangladesh in second Test to sweep series
Dubai developer Danube Properties enters UK market
Ratcliffe power station UK’s last coal power station shuts down
Tories brace for future as party adapts to life in…
Akashdeep Singh Police hunt for driver after woman dies in six-vehicle M40…
Harmanpreet Kaur confident as India eyes T20 World Cup glory