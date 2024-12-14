Rain cuts short first day of Brisbane Test, Australia at 28-0

India’s premier sporting event

The IPL is a prominent men's Twenty20 cricket league held annually in India between March and May. Founded by Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) in 2007, it features ten city-based franchise teams and is recognised for its high attendance and global popularity.

In 2023, the league's media rights for 2023–2027 were sold for £5.1 billion, making each IPL match valued at £10.7 million. The Chennai Super Kings are the current champions after winning the 2023 season against the Gujarat Titans in the final.

The IPL was established after India's victory at the 2007 T20 World Cup and has seen significant growth since its inaugural season in 2008. Eight teams initially participated: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Charges, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Over time, the league expanded with new franchises, including Pune Warriors India, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Challenges, including franchise terminations and suspensions, have occurred over the years due to financial issues and scandals. In 2022, two new franchises joined the league, the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, bringing the total number of teams to ten.

Governance, auctions and players

The IPL is managed by the governing council, which oversees the league's organisation and functions. The headquarters are in Mumbai at the Cricket Centre near the Wankhede Stadium. The current governing council includes members such as Arun Singh Shumal, Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar and Avishek Dalmiya.

Teams acquire players through annual auctions, trading windows and replacement signings. Players can set their base price for the auction, and unsold players may be signed later. Trading windows allow players to move between teams with their consent. The salaries are high, with players pro-rated to an average annual salary of £3.44 million per year.

As the 2024 IPL season kicked off in March, several England players are representing the franchises. The champions of all, the Chennai Super Kings, have the expertise of Moeen Ali, who brings dynamic all-round skills to the team. Phil Salt, representing the Kolkata Knight Riders, brings in his aggressive batting. David Willey's left-arm pace and lower-order batting make him an asset for Lucknow.

The veteran team, the Mumbai Indians, got England's veteran Luke Wood, left-arm seams, adding depth to their sportsmanship. The Punjab Kings, have players Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, and Chris Woakes, becoming a small section of England team with multiple players.

Jos Buttler's proven IPL success and Tom Kohler-Cadmore's strokeplay bolster Rajasthan Royal's top order. Will Jacks, Reece Topley and Tom Curran bring batting prowess and bowling versatility in Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the 2022 season, they offered a total prize of £4.46 million, with the winning team receiving £1.92 million. League rules dictate that half of the prize money must be distributed among the franchise's players.

The IPL features unique rules, such as strategic timeouts, use of the Decision Review System (DRS), and impact players as substitutes. The teams must include at four overseas players in their playing eleven and maintain a roster of at least 25 players with a maximum of eight overseas players.

Global impact and influence

The IPL has influenced the creation of other sports leagues in India and has seen franchise owners expand into other T20 leagues globally, such as the Caribbean Premier League and South Africa's SA20. Franchise often brands their teams similarly across leagues, furthering the global reach of the IPL.

The Indian Premier League is not just famous in India but due to its popularity and participation of overseas players, the UK has its own method for betting in IPL. Since, Indian laws do not permit the gambling process, the Indians are not allowed, but UK has its own gambling laws.

The betting sites in the UK offer bets on all major cricket competitions in the world including IPL. Placing bets on cricket really taken off in the UK with a great range of betting opportunities.

There are many UK betting websites and they provide a vast range of options for the list of IPL betting basics, odds and markets, bonuses, key terms and some proven betting tips.

Overall, the IPL continues to grow in popularity and influence, showcasing top cricket talent and driving economic impact in India. It remains a major fixture in the global sports calendar.