Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Rain cuts short first day of Brisbane Test, Australia at 28-0

Australia ended the day at 28-0, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 19 and Nathan McSweeney not out on four. Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field.

Gabba-Test-Getty

Rain interrupted play 25 minutes into the game, leading to a half-hour delay. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 14, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

PLAY was abandoned on the opening day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane after persistent rain disrupted proceedings on Saturday.

Australia ended the day at 28-0, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 19 and Nathan McSweeney not out on four. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field.

The first session saw just 13.2 overs bowled before rain intervened, disappointing the large crowd gathered at the Gabba. While the weather eased at times and allowed water on the outfield to drain quickly, consistent rain left areas still affected. Umpires eventually called off play midway through the final session.

Play is set to begin 30 minutes earlier over the next four days, with a minimum of 98 overs scheduled daily. However, while Sunday’s forecast looks promising, more rain is expected early next week.

After a week of heavy rain in Brisbane, India’s bowlers would have anticipated help from the conditions, but they struggled to make an impact. Jasprit Bumrah appeared to lack pace early on, while Mohammed Siraj was also unable to trouble the batsmen.

Rain interrupted play 25 minutes into the game, leading to a half-hour delay. Upon resumption, Akash Deep managed to find the right length, generating movement in the air and off the pitch. He posed problems for McSweeney, but heavier rain brought a second interruption 35 minutes later, eventually leading to the day’s abandonment.

The five-match series is evenly poised at 1-1, with India dominating the first Test in Perth and Australia bouncing back with a commanding victory in Adelaide.

For this match, Australia welcomed back Josh Hazlewood, replacing Scott Boland as Hazlewood returned from a side strain. India made two changes, bringing in Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep in place of Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana.

(With inputs from agencies)

australia vs indiaindia vs australiajasprit bumrahjosh hazlewoodravichandran ashwinrohit sharma

Related News

genomics-iStock
Health

NHS study to tackle inequalities in access to genomic medicine

Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset
Featured

Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset

My Top 10 musical moments with Remee
Top lists

My Top 10 musical moments with Remee

More For You

Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup

Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup

ROYAL CHALLENGERS Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis showered praise on the team's middle order after they grabbed the final playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a stunning turnaround in the tournament.

A top-four finish looked like a distant dream for the star-studded squad after they succumbed to their sixth consecutive defeat of the season against table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders last month.

Keep ReadingShow less
Du Plessis, Kohli help Bengaluru stay in IPL race

Du Plessis, Kohli help Bengaluru stay in IPL race

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammer Gujarat Titans by four wickets for their third successive IPL win on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 148 for victory, Du Plessis, who hit 64, and Kohli, who made 42, laid the foundations with a stand of 92 in 35 balls as the target was achieved with 6.2 overs to spare at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
Delhi down Mumbai, Rajasthan near play-offs

Delhi down Mumbai, Rajasthan near play-offs

AUSTRALIA's Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 84 off 27 deliveries to fire Delhi Capitals to 257-4 and a 10-run win over Mumbai Indians in another IPL high-scorer on Saturday (27).

In the second match of the day, skipper Sanju Samson hit an unbeaten 71 as Rajasthan Royals all but confirmed their play-off spot with a seven-wicket hammering of Lucknow Super Giants.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rahul shines as Lucknow beat Chennai

Rahul shines as Lucknow beat Chennai

K L RAHIL's solid 82 runs off 53 balls helped Lucknow Super Giants comfortably beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the IPL on Friday (19).

Rahul's time at the crease, which saw him smash nine fours and three sixes, played a key role in pushing Lucknow past Chennai's 176-6 with six balls to spare.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL: A cricket sensation that became a global phenomenon.

IPL: A cricket sensation that became a global phenomenon.

The Indian Premier League, or IPL as it is commonly known, is sporting extravaganza that is at par with the likes of club football tournaments in Europe and Super Bowl in the United States, due to its immense popularity.

According to the data released by India’s top broadcasting body, Broadcast Audience Research Council, the viewership of the franchise increased manifold for the 2023 season, with a viewership count of 505 million across TV and digital.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications