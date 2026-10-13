Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

UK unveils £1bn of deals as first post-FTA trade mission lands in India

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds is leading more than 100 British companies and seven northern mayors on the first major trade mission to India since the two countries’ free trade agreement came into force in July.

IND-UK

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds with India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

X/@jreynoldsMP
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 13, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio
  • UK announces £1 billion of new deals as trade mission lands in India
  • More than 100 firms and seven northern mayors on the “Great North” mission
  • Deals worth nearly £12 billion announced since the FTA was signed
  • Scotch whisky, salmon and shortbread makers among exporters on the trip

THE UK has announced new deals worth £1 billion as the first major British trade delegation since the India-UK free trade agreement took effect arrived in India on Monday.

More than 100 businesses are travelling with Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Scotland secretary Douglas Alexander and environment secretary Angela Eagle, alongside seven mayors from northern England.

The “Great North” mission comes almost three months after the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into force on July 15.

“Our trade deal with India opened the door, and now regional businesses are walking through it with our northern mayors leading the way in building partnerships to drive jobs, investment and growth,” Reynolds said before the visit.

The deals

The new deals include a £50 million investment from Meta for Data Technologies (MFD) to fund AI research in the UK. Aviation services company Menzies Aviation is seeking to generate more than £600 million in revenue by expanding in India.

India Expects UK Steel Exports to Reach $1bn After FTA

Smaller deals include partnerships between London-based AI start-up Asika and hospital groups in Hyderabad, export opportunities worth an estimated £2 million for waste recycling firm Organicco, and a £1.4 million Mumbai Metro design review contract for engineering firm Arup, which is targeting a £7 million pipeline.

The Department for Business and Trade said deals worth nearly £12 billion have now been announced since the agreement was signed in July last year. Official estimates suggest the deal will increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion a year in the long run.

Whisky, salmon and shortbread

The delegation includes food and drink exporters such as the Scotch Whisky Association, Salmon Scotland, Walker’s Shortbread, Fever-Tree and Kendamil, along with the National Farmers’ Union and the British Meat Processors Association.

“Our free trade agreement was hard won and will now open up a big market for high-quality products like salmon and whisky,” Alexander said.

“I am determined to make sure Scotland’s producers can turn the trade deal into real business wins, by helping them access and navigate this valuable market.”

Eagle said the government was working to “turn its commitments into outcomes for British farmers and food and drink companies”.

Explainer: What UK-India FTA means for both countries

What’s next

Reynolds will meet India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi to co-chair the UK-India Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO). He will also co-chair the UK-India Science and Innovation Council with Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

In Mumbai, he will meet Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to launch closer regional economic cooperation, and attend a trade showcase of British products and services.

(With inputs from agencies)

india-uk trade dealjonathan reynoldspiyush goyalscotch whisky
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

boots-primark-deal
Featured

Billionaire Weston family behind Primark buys Boots for £6.7bn

india-rate-hike
Business

Sanjay Malhotra warns inflation is spreading as RBI hikes rate for first time since 2023

mohsin-zuber-issa
Business

Issa brothers delay $9bn US float as market turmoil hits listing plans

sunil-bharti-mittal
Business

Airtel Money sets London IPO price at discount to expected valuation

More For You

Poundland

Poundland’s future remains uncertain as its owner considers options for the discount retailer, which operates around 600 stores across the UK and Ireland

iStock

Poundland could go into administration within days, putting 12,000 jobs at risk

  • Usdaw says a decision on Poundland’s future could come as early as Tuesday.
  • Several potential buyers are interested, but the union fears the business could be broken up.
  • Poundland recently reported like-for-like sales growth of 3.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Poundland could enter administration within days, putting around 12,000 jobs at risk, as the discount retailer’s owner weighs options for the business and potential rescue deals remain uncertain.

Shopworkers’ union Usdaw said it had been told by sources within the company that Gordon Brothers, which bought Poundland from Pepco for £1 last year, could make a decision as early as Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less