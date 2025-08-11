Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India among 15 nations added to UK’s ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’ scheme

Foreigners who have had their human rights claim refused will be able to join appeal hearings remotely from overseas using video technology, the Home Office said.

UK-prison-Getty

Foreign national offenders make up around 12 per cent of the UK prison population. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 11, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA is among 15 countries added to the UK’s expanded “Deport Now, Appeal Later” scheme, under which foreign criminals will be deported to their home countries before they can appeal against convictions. The UK government said on Sunday the number of countries in the scheme will rise from eight to 23.

Foreigners who have had their human rights claim refused will be able to join appeal hearings remotely from overseas using video technology, the Home Office said.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she plans to change the law so that most foreign criminals are deported immediately after receiving a prison sentence.

Foreign national offenders make up about 12 per cent of the prison population, and the move could save money, according to Mahmood.

The Home Office said almost 5,200 convicted criminals with foreign passports have been removed since July 2024, a 14 per cent increase over the previous year.

The scheme previously covered nationals from Tanzania, Finland, Estonia, Belize, and four other countries. It will now also include India, Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda and Zambia.

The government said talks are continuing with other countries to join the programme.

“For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on,” Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

“That has to end. Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system,” she said.

The Ministry of Justice said most foreign prisoners can now be deported after serving 30 per cent of their sentence, down from 50 per cent, with discretion retained on a case-by-case basis. Offenders deported under this law will be barred from re-entering the UK.

deportation schemeforeign criminalsuk immigrationindia

Related News

Irish police engage community leaders after attacks on Indians
News

Irish police engage community leaders after attacks on Indians

India claims downing six Pakistani jets in May clashes
News

India claims downing six Pakistani jets in May clashes

Mass arrests at London protest over Palestine action ban
News

Mass arrests at London protest over Palestine action ban

London officials attend south Asian heritage event in west London
News

London officials attend south Asian heritage event in west London

More For You

Just East

Last month, the government reached an agreement with food delivery firms, including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, to share information aimed at preventing illegal working. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

UK arrests 280 in week-long crackdown on illegal delivery riders

BRITISH authorities arrested nearly one in five people checked during a week-long operation targeting migrants working illegally as delivery riders last month, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Between July 20 and 27, immigration enforcement officers stopped and questioned 1,780 people, arresting 280. Asylum support was being reviewed for 53 of those detained, the ministry said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Temple in Canada vandalised

Hindu temple in Canada vandalised with anti-India graffiti in July, 2024.

getty images

India notes cases of attacks on Hindus, temple vandalisation in UK, Canada, US

THE INDIAN government on Friday said incidents of attacks on Hindus and vandalisation of temples have been reported in the UK, Canada and the US.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples have been reported in the US and four in Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hardeep Singh Kohli

Hardeep Singh Kohli to stand trial in November over alleged sexual offences against three women

Getty Images

Hardeep Singh Kohli to face trial over BBC studio indecent assault and sex offence allegations involving three women

Highlights:

  • Comedian and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant faces six charges of alleged sexual offences.
  • Allegations include incidents at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay studio, hotels, and a Glasgow bar.
  • Kohli denies all charges, with a special defence of consent lodged for one allegation.
  • Trial set for November at Glasgow Sheriff Court, expected to last up to five days.

Scottish comedian and broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli is set to face trial in November over allegations of sexual offences involving three women, dating from 2007 to 2016.

The 56-year-old, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and has been a familiar face on British television and radio, is accused of a series of indecent assaults and breaches of the peace at various locations, including BBC Scotland’s headquarters in Glasgow, hotels in the city and Dumfries and Galloway, and a Glasgow bar. Kohli denies all six charges.

Keep ReadingShow less
gurdwara

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Slough

Facebook

Charity watchdog clears Khalistan boards at Slough gurdwara

BRITAIN's charity watchdog has ruled that "Khalistan boards" displayed at a UK gurdwara do not break political guidance for charities.

The Charity Commission has been investigating governance concerns at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Slough, Berkshire, for several years. The probe included complaints about the display of Khalistan banners or plaques at the temple.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian property expert joins Parliament restoration board

Manish Chande (Photo: Clearbell Capital)

Asian property expert joins Parliament restoration board

ASIAN property expert Manish Chande has been appointed to oversee the restoration of the Palace of Westminster, the historic home of the Houses of Parliament.

Chande, who has nearly four decades of experience in the property sector, joins the Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority board as a non-executive director alongside Tom Sleigh, a statement said on Friday (8).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us