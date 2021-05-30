India reports lowest daily rise in new Covid-19 infections in 46 days

A health worker helps a Covid-19 patient during his admission in a state-run government hospital in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

INDIA recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to union health ministry data on Sunday (30).

The daily positivity declined to 8.02 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent mark for the sixth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 per cent, it said.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,25,972 in the country with 3,460 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 20,63,839 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country on Saturday (29), taking the total to 34,31,83,748, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases has reduced to 21,14,508, comprising 7.58 per cent of the total infections, with the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 91.25 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,54,54,320, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 3,25,972 Covid-19 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 94,030 from Maharashtra, 28,298 from Karnataka, 24,073 from Delhi, 23,261 from Tamil Nadu, 20,208 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,268 from West Bengal, 14,305 from Punjab and 12,979 from Chhattisgarh.

The government on Sunday (30) said that India will have nearly 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available for domestic use in June.

This marks a significant jump from the 79.4 million doses that were available in May.

India has administered about 212 million doses, the most after China and the United States, but has given the necessary two doses to only about three per cent of its 1.35 billion people.

Earlier this month, a top government adviser said more than 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines will likely be available in India between August to December this year, including those from the two domestic manufacturers.