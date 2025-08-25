Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India alerts Pakistan on Tawi flood risk; evacuations continue as rivers rise

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country until August 30.

Pakistan floods

Rescuers patrol through floodwaters in the Haqu Wala village of Pakistan's Kasur district on August 24, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA has alerted Pakistan about a possible flood in the Tawi River, according to a media report on Monday, while heavy rains and rising river levels have forced evacuations in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Citing official sources, The News reported that India contacted Pakistan to share information about potential flooding in Jammu’s Tawi River. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday, the paper said. There has been no official confirmation from either India or Pakistan.

The report added that Pakistani authorities have issued warnings based on the information. It is the first such contact since the India-Pakistan conflict in May, according to the paper. Normally, such alerts are shared through the Indus Water Commissioner.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, which had governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between the two countries since it was brokered by the World Bank.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country until August 30. The country has already been hit by earlier monsoon spells from June 26 to August 20, which left 788 people dead and 1,018 injured as of Saturday.

Flooding has worsened in Punjab, where around 20,000 people have been evacuated over the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

“People from Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari have been moved to safety after several villages submerged under floodwater,” Farooq Ahmad, spokesperson for Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, said.

The affected areas are located near the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Jhelum rivers. Ahmad said evacuations of populations in the Sutlej and Ravi riverbeds have been completed.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said emergency operations were continuing across multiple districts, with a fresh monsoon spell forecast until August 27.

The Sutlej River has reached a high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala. “The situation at Ganda Singh Wala is critical and expected to persist for the next 48 hours,” the PDMA warned, adding that water levels in the Indus at Tarbela and Kalabagh are also rising.

“The epicentre of the crisis remains Sutlej, where authorities are focusing evacuation efforts in areas like Jalalpur Pirwala. We have begun relocating residents to prevent any potential damage. Their lives and property are our primary concern,” the authority said.

The government has urged citizens to cooperate with rescue agencies and avoid recreational activities near rivers and canals.

(With inputs from agencies)

india pakistan floodsindus waters treatypunjab evacuationssutlej rivertawi river

Related News

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York
News

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York

Trump names close aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India
News

Trump names close aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'
News

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double
News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double

More For You

Nikki Haley

In her social media post, Haley said, 'India must take Trump’s point over Russian oil seriously, and work with the White House to find a solution. The sooner the better.'

Getty Images

Nikki Haley says India should heed Trump’s concerns on Russian oil

INDIA should take president Donald Trump’s concerns over its purchase of Russian crude oil seriously and work with the White House to resolve the matter, US Republican leader Nikki Haley has said.

The Trump administration has been sharply critical of India’s imports of discounted Russian oil. Washington, however, has not voiced the same criticism against China, which is the largest buyer of Russian crude.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ishaq Dar

Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan had not requested any mediation in its talks with India, but was offered a meeting at a neutral venue. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pakistan seeks Kashmir and terrorism talks with India

PAKISTAN is ready for a “comprehensive dialogue with India” to discuss Kashmir and other issues, foreign minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday (22).

Dar, who also holds the portfolio of the deputy prime minister, said Pakistan was clear from the outset that discussions with India would not take place on any single-point agenda.

Keep ReadingShow less
Imran Khan

Khan, 72, in a social media post following the verdict, said the end of the 'night of oppression' in his country was near. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan top court grants bail to Imran Khan in May 9 violence cases

PAKISTAN's Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases linked to the May 9 violence.

The violence erupted on May 9, 2023, when Khan’s supporters engaged in vandalism and rioting after his detention by law enforcement in Islamabad. Multiple cases were registered against Khan and leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for their alleged involvement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wickremesinghe arrested Sri Lanka

FILE PHOTO: Ranil Wickremesinghe (R) and his wife Maithree arrive for an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on June 22, 2023. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Wickrmesinghe arrested in Sri Lanka over UK visit

FORMER president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested by Sri Lankan police on Friday (22), following a crackdown on corruption by the government.

Sri Lanka's anti-graft units have led the crackdown since president Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power in September on a promise to fight corruption.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Russian president Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a meeting in Moscow, Russia August 21, 2025. Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via REUTERS

India, Russia vow stronger trade ties despite US pressure

INDIA and Russia agreed to boost trade ties on Thursday (21) as their foreign ministers met in Moscow, giving little indication that US president Donald Trump's hefty tariffs on India for buying Russian oil would disrupt their relations.

Indian goods face additional US tariffs of up to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by Washington, due to New Delhi's increased purchases of Russian oil.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us