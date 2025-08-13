Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India flood toll may exceed 70 as search continues in Uttarakhand

More than 1,300 people have been evacuated since air rescue operations began. Authorities said food grains, clothes, gumboots, sleeping bags, and other essentials have been distributed to those affected.

Dharali floods

Search teams are continuing to look for bodies in the wreckage of Dharali, a tourist town in Uttarakhand state.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

AT LEAST 68 people are missing a week after a flood swept through a Himalayan town in northern India, officials said Tuesday.

The August 5 disaster in Dharali town has left four people confirmed dead. With those missing, the total toll is likely to be more than 70.

Survivor videos showed a surge of muddy water carrying away multi-storey buildings.

Search teams are continuing to look for bodies in the wreckage of Dharali, a tourist town in Uttarakhand state.

Gambhir Singh Chauhan of the National Disaster Response Force said sniffer dogs had identified locations where bodies might be buried, but “when digging started, water came out from below.” Teams are also using ground-penetrating radar in the search.

More than 100 people were initially reported missing. With roads damaged and mobile networks disrupted, it took rescuers several days to verify the list. The local government now lists 68 missing, including 44 Indians, 22 Nepalis, and nine soldiers.

Experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute began using ground-penetrating radar on Tuesday to search for 66 people, including 24 Nepali labourers, buried under debris since the floods and mudslides hit Dharali. The team reached the site on Monday evening and is focusing on locations where there may be human remains.

Ground-penetrating radar uses radio waves to detect objects below the surface.

More than 1,300 people have been evacuated since air rescue operations began. Authorities said food grains, clothes, gumboots, sleeping bags, and other essentials have been distributed to those affected.

The ancient Kalp Kedar temple in Dharali was buried in debris from the flood in the Kheer Ganga river. The temple, built in the Kature style and dedicated to Shiva, had been buried before in an earlier disaster, with only its tip visible above ground. Its architecture is similar to the Kedarnath Dham temple.

Deadly floods and landslides are common during India’s monsoon season from June to September. Scientists say climate change and poorly planned development are making them more frequent and severe.

No official cause of the flood has been announced, but scientists have said intense rainfall likely triggered the collapse of debris from a melting glacier. Himalayan glaciers provide water to nearly two billion people but are melting faster due to climate change, increasing the risk of floods and landslides.

Past disasters in the region include:

  • November 2023 – A tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand trapped 41 workers for 17 days before rescue. No official cause was given.
  • October 2023 – A glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim, triggered by heavy rain, killed at least 179 people.
  • January 2023 – About 200 people were evacuated from Joshimath, Uttarakhand, after buildings developed cracks. Rapid construction was blamed for weakening the land.
  • October 2021 – Heavy rain caused flooding and destroyed bridges in Uttarakhand, killing at least 46 people.
  • February 2021 – Over 200 people died in a flash flood in Uttarakhand that swept away two hydroelectric projects. Scientists linked it to an avalanche of glacier ice.
  • September 2014 – Heavy rains caused the worst flooding in 50 years in Kashmir, killing about 200 in India and 264 in Pakistan.
  • June 2013 – Floods and landslides in northern India killed 580 and left nearly 6,000 missing. Those missing were later presumed dead.

(Agencies)

climate changedharalihimalayaindia floodsuttarakhand

Related News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival
News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival

Pakistani Army personnel board the Jaffar Express
News

Pakistan, US target major militant groups in new security pact

Indian businesses US tariffs
News

Indian businesses warn of job losses amid US tariff hike

Modi Trump meeting
News

Modi 'may meet Trump' during UN visit next month

More For You

Graft and abuse trials against Hasina hear witness accounts

Sheikh Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Radwan Mujib, and daughter Saima Wazed

Graft and abuse trials against Hasina hear witness accounts

A COURT in Bangladesh on Monday (11) heard cases brought by the anti-corruption organisation against former leader Sheikh Hasina and her family, including her daughter who has served as a top UN official.

Three officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) read out testimonies in three separate cases over an alleged land grab of lucrative plots in a suburb of Dhaka.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajapaksa nephew held over illegal compensation claim

Police escort Sri Lanka's former Agriculture Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa (C) to a prison in Colombo on August 6, 2025

Getty Images

Rajapaksa nephew held over illegal compensation claim

SRI LANKA’S anti-corruption authorities arrested a member of the Rajapaksa family last Wednesday (6), accusing him of illegally claiming reparations for property loss when his uncle was toppled as president three years ago.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said it arrested Shasheendra Rajapaksa, a former minister and nephew of two presidents, Mahinda and Gotabaya, and presented him before a Colombo magistrate.

Keep ReadingShow less
london employment

Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

getty images

Report calls for action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into work

A CITY Hall report has called for employers, local leaders and the government to take action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into London’s workforce.

The research found that in 2022, 48.1 per cent of Bangladeshi and Pakistani women in London were economically inactive, with unemployment levels more than three times higher than men from the same communities (16.9 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent). Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

Keep ReadingShow less
OCI

The OCI scheme was introduced in August 2005. (Photo: iStock)

iStock

India to cancel OCI cards of convicted persons

THE Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card will be cancelled if its holder is sentenced to jail for at least two years or is named in a charge sheet for an offence that carries a punishment of seven years or more, the home ministry has said.

The ministry issued a gazette notification on the decision.

Keep ReadingShow less
Court orders India to honour Indus treaty, backs Pakistan claim
Salal Dam on the Chenab, the first hydropower project under the Indus Water Treaty

Court orders India to honour Indus treaty, backs Pakistan claim

AN INTERNATIONAL court ruling that said India must adhere to the Indus Waters Treaty in the design of new hydro-electric power stations on rivers that flow west to Pakistan endorses Islamabad's position, a senior Pakistani official said on Tuesday (12).

There was no immediate comment from India's foreign ministry.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us