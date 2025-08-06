Sniffer dogs, drones search for 50 missing after deadly Himalayan flood

Skip to content
Houses are partially buried by a mudslide, amid flash floods, in Dharali, Uttarakhand, India, August 5, 2025. Indian Army Central Command via X/Handout via REUTERS

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 06, 2025
THE Indian army brought in sniffer dogs, drones and heavy earth-moving equipment on Wednesday (6) to search for scores of people missing a day after deadly Himalayan flash floods.

At least four people were killed and more than 50 are unaccounted for after a wall of muddy water and debris tore down a narrow mountain valley, smashing into the town of Dharali in Uttarakhand state, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

Torrential monsoon rains continue to pour down hampering rescue efforts, with communication limited and phone lines damaged.

But as soldiers and rescue teams reached marooned individuals, assessment of the number missing has been reduced, down from around 100 who were reported to be unaccounted late on Tuesday (5).

"The search for the missing is ongoing", said Mohsen Shahedi, from the National Disaster Response Force.

Videos broadcast on Indian media showed a terrifying surge of muddy water sweeping away multi-storey apartment blocks in the tourist region on Tuesday afternoon.

Shahedi said more than 50 people were missing from Dharali, the town hit by the floods, while 11 soldiers were unaccounted for from the nearby downstream village of Harsil.

Rescue operations amid heavy rains in location given as Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, India in this handout image released on August 6, 2025. Indo-Tibetan Border Police/Handout via REUTERS

"Additional army columns, along with army tracker dogs, drones, logistic drones, earthmoving equipment etc., have been moved... to hasten the efforts", the army said Wednesday.

Military helicopters were flying in "essential supplies", it added, as well as collecting those stranded after roads were swept away, although rain and fog made flights difficult.

Uttarakhand state chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the flood was caused by an intense "cloudburst" of rain, and that rescue teams had been deployed "on a war footing".

Several people could be seen running before being engulfed by the dark waves of debris that uprooted entire buildings.

Suman Semwal told Indian Express newspaper that his father saw the flood hitting Dharali with a "rumbling noise" from a village uphill.

What he saw was on an "unimaginable scale", he said.

"They tried to scream, but could not make themselves heard," Semwal told the newspaper. "The people couldn't comprehend what was happening. The flood waters struck them in 15 seconds," he said.

A large part of the town was swamped by mud, with rescue officials estimating it was 50 feet (15 metres) deep in places, swallowing some buildings entirely.

Images released by the army and government rescue teams showed men heaving rocks by hand and earth movers removing debris to clear roads.

Government weather forecasters said Wednesday that all major rivers in Uttarakhand were flowing above the danger mark.

"Residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains," the army added.

Deadly floods and landslides are common during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change, coupled with urbanisation, is increasing their frequency and severity.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said last year that increasingly intense floods and droughts are a "distress signal" of what is to come as climate change makes the planet's water cycle ever more unpredictable.

Hydrologist Manish Shrestha said the 270 millimetres (10 inches) of rain within 24 hours counted as "an extreme event".

Shrestha, from the Nepal-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, said such rain in mountains had a "more concentrated" impact than on flatter lowlands.

"Such intense rainfall events are becoming increasingly common, and could be linked to climate change," he said.

(AFP)

