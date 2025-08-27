Landslide near Vaishno Devi kills 30, heavy rain continues in north India

HEAVY rain in northern India has led to flooding and landslides, leaving at least 34 people dead and disrupting essential services, officials and local media said. More rainfall has been forecast for Wednesday.

A landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday killed at least 30 people on the popular pilgrims’ route, ANI reported.

This comes after downpours in the Himalayan region last week killed 60 people and left about 200 missing in Kishtwar in Indian Kashmir.

In Jammu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 368 mm (14.5 inches) of rain on Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted further rainfall and thunderstorms with strong winds in Ladakh, along with heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Schools have been ordered shut in several areas of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Telecommunication services were “almost nonexistent,” said Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, as authorities worked to restore connectivity.

Officials said overflowing water in the Tawi, Chenab, Jhelum and Basantar rivers caused flooding in low-lying areas. Three people were killed in Doda district in Jammu.

“The immediate priority is restoration of electricity, water supply and mobile services, for which the authorities have been working continuously overnight,” Jitendra Singh, India’s science and technology minister, posted on X.

Singh also said that the Madhopur bridge was severely damaged on Wednesday morning.

Television footage showed vehicles plunging from the bridge as it collapsed. Several highways connecting Jammu with the rest of India were also affected.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Pakistan is facing similar monsoon conditions.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported that its eastern Punjab province was under “very high to exceptionally high” flood risk due to heavy rain and the release of water from two Indian dams.

Authorities said more than 150,000 people in Punjab have been displaced, including about 35,000 who left their homes voluntarily after flood warnings since August 14.

(With inputs from agencies)