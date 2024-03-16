  • Saturday, March 16, 2024
India, Pakistan spar at UN over Ayodhya

Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram also raised the issue of India’s citizenship bill while introducing a resolution on Islamophobia at the UN general assembly

File poto of UN Headquarters in New York. (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

INDIA has slammed Pakistan after Islamabad’s envoy at the United Nations made references to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Citizenship Amendment Act at the general assembly.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram raised these issues during the plenary meeting on Friday while introducing the resolution ‘Measures to combat Islamophobia’, in the 193-member assembly.

In response, India’s permanent representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said the Pakistani delegation has a “limited and misguided perspective on matters relating to my country, the more so, when the general assembly considers a matter that demands wisdom, depth, and a global outlook from the entire membership – perhaps not the forte of this delegation.”

She delivered a statement in explanation of India’s position during the adoption of the resolution on ‘Measures to combat Islamophobia’ at the UNGA.

The general assembly adopted the resolution, with 115 nations voting in favour, none against and 44 abstentions, including India, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, and the UK. PTI

