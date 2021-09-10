India-England fifth Test cancelled due to Covid concerns

Indian team in a huddle during the fourth Test at The Oval. (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE fifth and deciding Test between England and India was cancelled on Friday (10) just hours before the scheduled start over Covid-19 concerns in the tourists’ camp.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said fears over the coronavirus, related to an outbreak among backroom staff, had left India unable to field a team at Old Trafford.

Play was due to get under way at 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT) but just over two hours before the start, the ECB announced the match would not take place.

India were 2-1 up in the five-match contest after a 157-run win in the fourth Test at the Oval and were bidding to complete a notable double just months after winning a series in Australia.

“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the ECB can confirm that the fifth Test between England and India men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled,” an ECB statement said.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.”

India cancelled their final training session and mandatory pre-match press conference on Thursday (9) after reports that a physiotherapist who had been in close contact with the players had tested positive for Covid.

India were already without head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar, who had all previously tested positive.

On Thursday (9) evening, it had appeared the match was going ahead when a fresh round of tests within the India camp produced a set of negative results. But following talks between the ECB and BCCI the fixture was called off – the first home men’s international to have been cancelled in England since the start of the pandemic.

Reports said several Indian players has expressed concerns over the spread of the virus and were unwilling to play, meaning India could not put out a team.

The BCCI said in a statement that the boards had “jointly decided” to call off the match and that it could not compromise the safety and wellbeing of players.

The status of the Old Trafford match – and with it the fate of the series – appears uncertain after the ECB retracted an initial statement that India had “forfeited” the game.

Covid is an acceptable reason for cancelling a match under the regulations for the World Test Championship if it has a significant impact on a side’s ability to field a team.

The BCCI said in its statement it had offered to reschedule the match, adding: “Both the boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match.”

The India squad have dealt with several Covid cases since arriving England in June for the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton, where they were beaten by New Zealand.

The first was in July when Rishabh Pant, the first-choice Test wicketkeeper, tested positive.

Rescheduling the fifth Test is complicated by the imminent re-start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, which resumes in the United Arab Emirates on September 19.

The IPL, which started in India, was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

“I’m sure people will be talking about the fact the IPL restarts in the UAE on the 19th and any postponement would push that back beyond the start of the competition,” former England batsman Mark Butcher told Sky Sports.

Butcher added: “India are 2-1 up in the series and Virat Kohli as a captain is a man responsible for rekindling the love and the engagement of the Indian public with the Test match game.

“This decision would not have been taken lightly.”

(AFP)