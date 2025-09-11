Skip to content
India elects BJP’s CP Radhakrishnan as vice president

Federal lawmakers voted in a secret ballot on Tuesday to elect the vice president, as required by the constitution.

Modi’s ruling coalition nominated Radhakrishnan, 68, who is the governor of the western state of Maharashtra, as its candidate for the post.

Sep 11, 2025
INDIAN lawmakers elected CP Radhakrishnan, a former parliamentarian from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the country’s new vice president on Tuesday. The election comes more than a month after the previous vice president resigned.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose term was to end in 2027, stepped down in July, citing health reasons.

Radhakrishnan was widely expected to win because of the support the BJP and its allies have in parliament. He received 452 of the 752 valid preferential votes cast, according to PC Mody, secretary-general of the upper house of parliament.

Opposition parties nominated B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, as their candidate. Reddy received 300 votes.

The vice president holds the second-highest constitutional office in India and serves as the chair of the upper house of parliament. The vice president also acts as president if there is a temporary vacancy.

The president and vice president are largely ceremonial posts, while executive powers remain with the prime minister and cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)

Nepal army hunts prisoners after mass jailbreaks in violent protests

Sabin Tamang, 20, who works in a restaurant and participated in a Gen-Z protest, holds up a shovel while posing for a photograph next to graffiti as he takes part in a cleaning campaign following Monday's deadly anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepal army hunts prisoners after mass jailbreaks in violent protests

NEPAL is facing its worst political and social crisis in decades after deadly protests toppled prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli earlier this week, leaving parliament in flames, thousands of prisoners on the run and the country’s leadership in limbo.

The protests, led largely by young people and dubbed the “Gen Z” movement, erupted after a controversial social media ban and quickly spread across the country. Demonstrators accused the government of corruption, lack of opportunities and failure to deliver reforms.

High-stakes India–EU trade talks in New Delhi aim to break deadlock

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi in February

High-stakes India–EU trade talks in New Delhi aim to break deadlock

INDIA and the European Union are holding potentially decisive trade negotiations in New Delhi this week, seeking to resolve differences over agriculture, dairy and non-tariff barriers to meet an ambitious end of year deadline for a deal, Indian government and EU sources said.

New Delhi is seeking to deepen global partnerships after US president Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent last month over India’s Russian oil purchases, hitting exports such as textiles, leather and chemicals.

Tejasvi Manoj

Manoj, from Frisco, Texas, created an innovation called ‘Shield Seniors’, a website designed to help people over 60 identify and report fraudulent messages and emails. (Photo credit: LinkedIn/Tejasvi Manoj)

Indian-American teen Tejasvi Manoj named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’ 2025

SEVENTEEN-year-old Indian-American Tejasvi Manoj has been named Time magazine’s ‘Kid of the Year’ for 2025 for her work on protecting senior citizens from online scams.

Manoj, from Frisco, Texas, created an innovation called ‘Shield Seniors’, a website designed to help people over 60 identify and report fraudulent messages and emails.

Nepal troops deployed

An aerial view shows smoke billowing from the torched President House in Kathmandu on September 10, 2025. (Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Troops move in as Nepal reels from parliament blaze and riots

NEPALI soldiers patrolled the streets of Kathmandu on Wednesday (10), seeking to restore order after protesters set parliament ablaze and forced the prime minister to quit in the worst violence to hit the Himalayan nation in two decades.

Soldiers issued orders via loudspeakers enforcing a curfew during the political vacuum, as armoured personnel carriers rumbled past the carcasses of burnt vehicles and buildings on the largely quiet streets.

BHAUK anniversary London

The event also included a financial report, a documentary on the organisation’s history, and an exhibition on Hindu genocide in the subcontinent.

Getty images

Bangladesh Hindu Association UK marks 25 years with London event

THE BANGLADESH Hindu Association UK marked its 25th founding anniversary with a silver jubilee programme on Saturday, August 30, at the Ravidassia Community Centre in Manor Park, East London.

Members from Birmingham, Bradford, Loughborough, Portsmouth, Hull, Sheffield, Leeds and Coventry attended the event.

