Website Logo
  • Sunday, April 03, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

Pakistan politics: Imran Khan recommends fresh elections

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Photo: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN prime minister Imran Khan called on Sunday (3) for the president to dissolve parliament and hold a fresh election, minutes after the National Assembly deputy speaker declined to hear a no-confidence motion into his rule.

In an address on state TV, Khan said there had been unacceptable interference in Pakistan’s democratic institutions, and an interim government should be formed to hold fresh elections.

“I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies… We will go to the public and hold elections and let the nation decide,” he said.

“When the advice reaches the president, assemblies will be dissolved which will be followed by the process of setting up a caretaker government,” he added.

No prime minister of Pakistan has ever completed a full term, and Khan has been facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy.

On Sunday (3), parliament was due to debate a no-confidence motion on Khan, but the deputy speaker refused to accept it, causing uproar in the chamber.

“I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the Constitution,” said deputy speaker Qasim Suri, a Khan loyalist, as the session started.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers had also indicated they would cross the floor.

Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with “foreign powers” to remove him because he won’t take the West’s side on global issues against Russia and China.

Earlier this week he accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan’s affairs.

Local media had reported that Khan had received a briefing letter from Islamabad’s ambassador to Washington recording a senior US official saying they felt relations would be better if Khan left office.

In Washington last week, state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters there was “no truth” to the allegations.

The opposition is headed by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – two usually feuding dynastic groups that dominated national politics for decades until Khan forged a coalition against them.

Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.

Some analysts say Khan has also lost the crucial support of the military – claims both sides deny – and Pakistan’s army is key to political power.

There have been four military coups – and at least as many unsuccessful ones – since independence in 1947, and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.

Debate on the no-confidence motion was due to start on Thursday (31), but the deputy speaker – from Khan’s party – suspended the proceedings when legislators declined to first address other items on the agenda.

Khan, a former international cricket star who in 1992 captained Pakistan to their only World Cup win, hinted on Saturday (2) he still had a card to play.

“I have a plan for tomorrow, you should not be worried about it. I will show them and will defeat them in the assembly.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Imran Khan outfoxes opposition
INDIA
Massive tariff cuts likely as India, Australia sign trade deal
News
600,000 more catch Covid in UK in a week
News
Russia is ‘unreliable’, US warns India; no ‘red line’ for oil imports
INDIA
Russia praises ‘friend’ India, hopes to bypass sanctions
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire can host internationals as board approves reforms
News
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests
INDIA
Truss calls for stronger ties during India visit
News
Victim calls Imran Ahmad Khan MP “a child molester” during trial
News
No-trust motion: Pakistan parliament session adjourned
HEADLINE STORY
M Night Shyamalan pens emotional note after Bruce Willis’ retirement from acting
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: Asians must get tested for cancer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Imran Khan outfoxes opposition
Law set to end child marriage in England and Wales
Sri Lanka protesters defy curfew after social media shutdown
Pakistan politics: Imran Khan recommends fresh elections
Ramadan: A time for renewal
Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli to star in investigative thriller…