Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 420,551
Total Cases 31,371,901
Today's Fatalities 535
Today's Cases 39,742
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 420,551
Total Cases 31,371,901
Today's Fatalities 535
Today's Cases 39,742

News

Pakistan’s opposition leader slams Imran Khan over Kashmir referendum remark

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

PAKISTAN’S opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday (24) rejected prime minister Imran Khan’s remarks that Islamabad would let the people of Kashmir decide if they want to join Pakistan or become an “independent state”. He said Khan was deviating from the country’s “historical and constitutional position” by proposing a second referendum other than the one mandated by the UN.

Departing from Pakistan’s declared policy on Kashmir, Khan during two election rallies in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Friday (23), ahead of Sunday’s (25) polls, said that following the UN-mandated referendum, his government “will hold another referendum” to give the people of territory “a choice to either live with Pakistan or become an independent state”.

During the election rallies, Khan brushed aside allegations by his opponents that he wanted to convert Pakistan-administered Kashmir into a province and said he did not know as to where this idea had stemmed from.

Khan’s remarks came after PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz claimed that the federal government had taken a decision to change the status of the region and make it a province.

As per Pakistan’s declared policy on Kashmir, the issue should be resolved as per the UN resolution through a referendum allowing Kashmiris to choose either Pakistan or India. There is no third option of independence in the UN resolution.

India has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

New Delhi has also told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its “internal matter” and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

Reacting to Khan’s remarks, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Sharif in a statement slammed the idea, saying the prime minister was deviating from Pakistan’s “historical and constitutional position” by proposing another referendum.

“The entire nation rejects anything other than Pakistan’s historic position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

“The Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided according to a transparent and independent plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations and this is the position of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir,” he said.

He said that “imposing a solution on Kashmiris without their consent and consultation is tantamount to helping India and betraying the Kashmir cause.”

Separately, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) also criticised the remarks of Khan, saying it proved the concerns of the opposition that the current government was following former president Pervez Musharraf’s policy to make “unilateral concession on Kashmir”.

Rehman said that the proposal of holding a referendum in Kashmir without Gilgit-Baltistan was a betrayal of the struggle of Kashmir.

Rehman warned that his party would not allow Khan’s agenda to be fulfilled under any circumstances.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Murder of ex-diplomat’s daughter in Pakistan: Suspect’s parents held for ‘concealing evidence’
UK
RPS teams up with NHS to support colleagues abroad during Covid crisis
News
India foreign secretary lauds progress on UK-India roadmap
PAKISTAN
Nawaz Sharif faces flak after meeting Afghan official in London
News
Chinese president meets top army officials in Lhasa
News
‘Pingdemic’ to cause weeks of disruption in food supply and transport; Unions condemn ‘unclear’ exemption…
News
Indian court extends custody of Raj Kundra
News
MPs urge caution as data reveals steep decline in proportion of positive tests…
UK
Unvaccinated woman, 27, details about ICU stay and near death experience
UK
London mayor Sadiq Khan urges Johnson to change isolation rules
UK
‘Youth violence in UK is bubbling, will erupt this summer’
INDIA
Heavy rain kills at least 125 in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bangladesh chase down stiff target in T20 series decider against…
Murray withdraws from singles at Olympics due to injury
Murder of ex-diplomat’s daughter in Pakistan: Suspect’s parents held for…
MI-CSK game to kickoff IPL’s UAE leg from Sept 19
RPS teams up with NHS to support colleagues abroad during…
India foreign secretary lauds progress on UK-India roadmap