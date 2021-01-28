Important book shines a light on gaps in British empire history

BRAND new book Empireland is an utterly fascinating journey to go on.







Told in Sanghera’s unique, witty voice, it illustrates how our past is everywhere; from how we think, live and travel to racism and the government’s response to the pandemic.

But much of it remains untold. At a time where it is literally impossible to discuss the British Empire without being dragged into whether it is good or bad and have conversations about inequalities or racism, without divisiveness, how does one generation grapple with the challenges that are perceived as a legacy of their predecessors?

Opening with the compelling idea of an Empire Awareness Day, Sanghera passionately argues for the need to raise awareness of Britain’s history, which includes teaching children origins of words rooted in Sanskrit to help to understand Britain’s complex relationship with the world.







Sanghera takes the reader on an eye-opening journey through Britain’s colonial past with a focus on India, exploring power structures, origins of racism, imperial wealth and events from Jallianwala Bagh to the Bengal famine, and his own relatable experiences as a child of immigrants.

Empireland impressively succeeds in providing a better understanding of our shared history. One of the greatest strengths is the book giving the reader a sense of reality, not good or bad, but the awareness of truth. For many British Asians who feel a strong connection to their heritage, Empireland exposes things you will wish you had learnt at school.

What is particularly extraordinary about the book is how densely packed it is with thorough research and quotes. It is the first to shine a light on a huge gap in British Empire history and should be highly commended for filling it.







This thoroughly engaging and incredibly important book must be read by everyone. The sometimes heart breaking read is enlightening and transformative. This remarkable work should be included in school curricula.

The informative book will undoubtedly continue to improve the understanding of future generations and perhaps even shape them. As Winston Churchill said, ‘those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.’











