'I’m Game' review: Dulquer Salmaan’s thriller wins praise for action, but divides fans

Highlights

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game gets mixed reactions from moviegoers

Fans praise the action, interval scene and fantasy angle

The story and second half leave some viewers disappointed

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game is now in theatres, and the first audience reactions are split. While many viewers are enjoying its action and mass moments, others feel the film falls short when it comes to the story and screenplay.

Directed by Nahas Hidayath, I’m Game follows a gambler whose trust in luck leads him into an unexpected situation. The film also has a fantasy element that was kept out of the trailer, giving audiences a surprise once they watch it in theatres.

Dulquer’s action gets a strong response

The action scenes are among the biggest positives in the early audience reactions. Dulquer has been praised for his energy, with some viewers calling the first-half fight one of his best action scenes.

The bar fight and interval scene have also received strong reactions. For some fans, the film’s ability to deliver big-screen moments makes it an enjoyable theatrical watch.

The VFX and Jakes Bejoy’s music have also been praised, with viewers saying they add to the energy of the film.

The second half is causing mixed reactions

The film starts losing some viewers in the second half. While some found the first half engaging, others felt the story became weaker after the interval.

The screenplay and dialogues have faced criticism, while some viewers felt the editing could have been better during the action scenes.

Mysskin’s villain has also divided audiences. Some viewers found the character too cartoonish, while Kayadu Lohar’s performance has drawn criticism from a section of the audience.

Fans go from ‘nice’ to ‘skip’

The audience verdict so far is clearly divided. Some are calling I’m Game a fun commercial film that works best on the big screen, while others have gone as far as calling it one of the more disappointing Malayalam films of the year.

Dulquer’s performance and the action are finding fans, but the story appears to be the main point of disagreement. With the film now relying on word of mouth, the response over the next few days will be key to its box office run.