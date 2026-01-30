Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur park nostalgia with new music video reunion

Highlights

A familiar pairing returns

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, whose on-screen pairing left a lasting impression in the 2022 romantic drama Sita Ramam, are reuniting — but not for a sequel. The actors have come together for a new romantic music video titled Bheegi Bheegi, sparking excitement among fans eager to see them share the screen again.

Mrunal announced the collaboration by sharing a short teaser on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the visual mood of the song ahead of its release on February 2.

Nostalgia-driven visuals

The teaser opens with Mrunal and Dulquer standing inside a train, before shifting to rain-soaked sequences where the duo shelter under a single umbrella. Other moments include Mrunal walking through flames and a series of intimate frames that recall the emotional tone and imagery associated with Sita Ramam.

The visual language has prompted fans to draw parallels with their earlier film, with the rain, fire and travel motifs adding to the sense of nostalgia.

Sharing the teaser, Mrunal wrote: “Call it fate, call it a coincidence… we call it love. Bheegi Bheegi drops on 2nd Feb!”

Music and vocals

Bheegi Bheegi features music composed by A.R. Rahman, with vocals by A.R. Ameen and Jasleen Royal. The song positions itself as a sweeping romantic number, leaning into melody and mood rather than spectacle.

Fans react with enthusiasm

The teaser quickly drew reactions across social media, with fans flooding the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Many highlighted the familiarity of the visuals and the chemistry between the two actors.

One fan described the teaser as “a wave of nostalgia”, referencing the train journey, rain and umbrella shots. Others called it one of the “most awaited reunions” and expressed excitement at seeing the pair together again.

What’s next for Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur has several projects lined up in 2026. She will next appear opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film focuses on emotional vulnerability and modern relationships and is set for release on February 20.

She will also be seen in David Dhawan’s rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy and Pooja Hegde. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on April 10.

In addition, Mrunal stars in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha alongside Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap, which is slated for a March 19 theatrical release. She also has Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz.

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan will soon be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, co-starring Shruti Haasan. The film revolves around a young woman from a rural background whose dream of travelling to space faces resistance.

He also has a thriller titled I’M GAME lined up, with its first-look poster already generating buzz online.