Ileana D’Cruz on mental health and getting help when necessary

By: Mohnish Singh

Anxiety and depression can affect any human being under the sun, be it the common man or people in the public eye. There are several Bollywood celebrities who have openly spoken about their mental health issues and experiences with anxiety caused by various factors, one of them being Ileana D’Cruz.

Talking to a publication, D’Cruz openly spoke about her body dysmorphia issues and seeing a therapist to seek help. “We have one life. If you are going to try and live it based on how the world perceives you or tip-toeing around everyone else’s emotions, you are not living it to the fullest. As long as you are not disrespecting someone or hurting somebody else, you do what is good for you. I saw a therapist because I felt that I needed to. Initially, when I went to her, I did not think I needed it and I wanted to prove that person wrong. It was absolute nonsense because I genuinely needed the help,” she said.

The actress, who can be currently seen in The Bug Bull (2021) on Disney+ Hotstar, went on to add, “It is not taboo to ask for help and it is not wrong to breakdown, to cry, to lose it every now and again. It is alright, it is normal, it is human. I feel like a lot of things need to be eased up on. We need to normalize talking about so many things and not just mental health. I think that we would be a lot healthier and a lot of sensitive if we just listen to what the other person has to say.”

Ileana D’Cruz next stars in the social comedy film Unfair & Lovely, produced by Sony Pictures Films India. Also starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role, the film explores India’s obsession with fair skin.

