  • Friday, May 20, 2022
“I love when they ask me to pose,” says Hina Khan in her heartfelt note to paparazzi at Cannes

Hina Khan (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

There is no denying the fact that Hina Khan has come a long way in her professional life. She started her acting career in television and became a household name after playing Akshara Singhania on Star Plus’ long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After quitting YRKKH, Khan explored reality television and participated in Colors’ controversial show Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Though she did not lift the trophy, she did win millions of hearts with her powerful game.

In 2019, Hina Khan made her Cannes debut. She attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to launch the poster of her film Lines. The diva is back at the French Riviera in 2022 as well and is killing it with her gorgeous looks. Her pictures from the red carpet have set the internet on fire.

Hina Khan took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note thanking the media and the paparazzi. He wrote, “No matter how many photoshoots I do, no matter how many videos I make…but this feeling of looking at your red carpet pictures is priceless. Nothing and nothing can beat the red carpet looks. A big thank you to the media on the red carpet for always, always showering me with so much love and attention. I love when they stop me and ask me to pose.”

She went on to add, “I always say, it’s your confidence and only confidence that can turn the tables…such lovely red carpet pictures…you did it, girl. Proud of you. (sic).”

Sharing the note on Twitter, Khan wrote, “My thoughts appreciation for the media at @Festival_Cannes Yet again, Thank you for always making me feel special and Thank you for your love and attention.. #CannesFilmFestival2022 #Cannes22 #TheCameraLovesMe (sic).”

