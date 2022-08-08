Website Logo
  • Monday, August 08, 2022
‘I love every character I’ve played but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special,’ says Shefali Shah as Delhi Crime returns with Season 2

Just like the previous season, Delhi Crime 2 is also inspired by true events.

Shefali Shah (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shefali Shah, who has been receiving glowing reviews for her performance in Netflix’s latest release Darlings, is now awaiting the premiere of the second season of her International Emmy-winning show Delhi Crime.

Directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime premiered on Netflix in 2020 and turned out to be an instant hit. The show was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and covers the period from the incident happening to the final arrest of the suspects. The upcoming season is also inspired by true events.

Netflix on Monday unveiled the trailer for Delhi Crime 2 which sees Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi spearhead another crucial investigation with her team, which includes Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang).

Talking about playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi yet again, Shah said, “I love every character I’ve played but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I am so proud of the role and Delhi Crime as a show. It’s my favorite. And so is she. As an actor, it’s fulfilling to portray roles like these.”

The actress went on to add, “This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can’t wait for the audience to watch it.”

The official logline for Delhi Crime 2 read: “With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, Madam Sir is forced to make some tough choices. Will the Delhi Police force manage to track down these ruthless criminals in time?”

Richie Mehta, who directed the first season, is attached as the creator of season two, while Tanuj Chopra is the showrunner and director of the second season.

Written by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, and Ensia Mirza, Delhi Crime premieres on Netflix on August 26.

Eastern Eye

