'I Know What You Did Last Summer' promises fresh thrills as Jennifer Love Hewitt returns

2005: They said it’s about time… and it was

Their debut album It’s About Time drops under Columbia Records. Modest reception, but a spark was lit

2007: Camp Rock, mop hair, and chaos

Disney Channel + Jonas = teen hysteria. Camp Rock, Jonas L.A., and their sophomore album cemented their status as kings of the tween scene.

2008: The big leagues

A Little Bit Longer drops, “Burnin’ Up” explodes, and suddenly they’re not just teen idols but pop royalty.

2010: “It’s not you, it’s… actually, it is us”

The brothers take a breather. Nick goes solo, Joe starts DNCE, and Kevin becomes a husband and a reality TV star.

2013: The breakup no one was ready for

Citing creative differences, the Jonas Brothers call it quits. Fans cry. Internet forums explode.

2019: The reunion that broke the internet

With Happiness Begins and the banger “Sucker,” they storm the charts, now as stylish, self-aware grown-ups.

2019: Chasing Happiness hits hard

Their Amazon documentary lays it all bare: therapy, tension, and brotherhood. Raw and real.

2020: Still got it

“What a Man Gotta Do” proves they can still make radio gold, and this time with wifey cameos and upgraded swagger.

2021: Broadway beckons Nick

Nick returns to the stage (where he started as a kid), flexing his range in more ways than one.

2023: They drop The Album

A groovy ’70s-inspired record with chill vibes and clean hooks. A vibe shift, but still so Jonas.

2023–2024: Five albums. One night. Zero chill.

Their mega world tour brings deep cuts, fan favourites, and live band magic to every continent.

2025: JonasCon breaks the internet (and maybe a few shopping centre escalators)

A fan convention in New Jersey gives early fans a full-circle moment complete with Camp Rock bars and Q&A sessions.

2025: JONAS20: Living the Dream tour kicks off

43 North American dates. Marshmello and All-American Rejects as openers. Yes, this is real life.

2025: New single “Love Me to Heaven” drops

A sonic throwback that’s pure ear candy. Fans call it a “lost 2009 track that time-travelled.”

2025: Joe’s solo album is on the horizon

With Music for People Who Believe in Love, Joe’s diving into vulnerability and synth-pop heartbreak.

2025: Nick goes theatrical (again)

Starring in The Last Five Years, Nick flexes his dramatic chops in the ultimate breakup musical.

2025: The Christmas movie you didn’t know you needed

The Jonas Bros are reuniting with Disney for A Very Jonas Christmas. Cosy chaos is coming.

2025: A live album? Yes, please

A compilation of their tour’s best moments is in the works. Cue the screaming fans.

2025: Soundtracking the next big thing

They’re crafting tracks for a yet-to-be-named film. Fingers crossed for emotional numbers and danceable hits.

2025: Still the kings of connection

Whether it's TikToks, surprise shows, or heartfelt thank-you notes, they’ve kept fans at the heart of it all.

So what makes them stick?

Maybe it’s the way they’ve grown. Never out of touch, just evolving. Maybe it’s their refusal to play it safe. Or maybe it's that weird comfort of seeing someone you loved at 13 still showing up, still creating, still trying. The Jonas Brothers didn’t just survive the pop machine, instead they rebuilt it with heart, harmony, and one hell of a group chat.

So here’s to the next 20 years. May there be more music, more Camp Rock memes, more emotional piano intros… and yes, more Kevin solos. So, which Jonas era raised you?