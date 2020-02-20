‘I get stage fright sometimes’

PAKISTAN has a new generation of small screen stars lighting up television with challenging roles in well-written stories that are connecting with audiences globally.

One of the bright talents at the forefront is actress Rabya Kulsoom, who has shown of an impressive range in a relatively short time and someone who is set to rise further.

Eastern Eye caught up with Rabya for a freeflowing conversation to

talk all things television.

How did it feel seeing yourself on TV for the first time?

I remember I felt nervous. I don’t enjoy seeing my work, but I have to see it to learn and improve.

Which project has been most satisfying?

If you give your 100 per cent every project is satisfactory no matter how big or small the role is. I having been fortunate to be given well-defined characters; I enjoyed Haara Dil and Aik Jhooti Love Story immensely.

What has been the most memorable moment?

My mother is my inspiration both in personal life and professionally. When she saw my work and praised me that was truly a memorable moment.

What are you working on at the moment?

I am working on two web series. Both are interesting and I am looking forward to audiences response.

What’s your dream role?

If you work hard, you can turn any role into a dream role. But yes, there are many. I enjoy doing negative characters because it gives you a lot of margin to perform in variation.

What do you enjoy watching on TV?

Netflix. I binge watched You season one and two, and Messiah. I am waiting for Money Heist season 4.

Your other passions…

I love travelling and exploring the world.

Something new you would like to master…

I would love to learn and speak new languages.

Something about you not many people know…

I do get stage fright sometimes, and yes, it’s funny to have it, being an actor.

What inspires you?

Empathy, compassion and modesty.

Why do you love being an actor?

I love the process of getting into a character and feeling like one, and, of course, getting paid for it.