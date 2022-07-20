Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 21, 2022
‘I am done being the Harry Potter of Hindi Cinema’: Ranbir Kapoor on taking up a massy character in Shamshera

Apart from Shamshera, Kapoor also has Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next in the pipeline.

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju in 2018, is currently awaiting the release of Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera, which will see him in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor, whose filmography includes such blockbusters as Raajneeti, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, plays a dacoit in the film.

Ever since the makers dropped the theatrical trailer of Shamshera, everyone is talking about Kapoor’s character and his look in it.

When asked about what gravitated him towards playing this larger-than-life character in Shamshera, the actor said, “Conviction”.

“These are the films I have grown up loving. It was a natural progression for me after 15 years and 17 films. I have done the coming of age, I have come off age, I am done being the Harry Potter of Hindi cinema. So, I was waiting for the right opportunity, not that the offers have not come my way, but I was looking for the right opportunity, the right director and the combination is very important. So, it was all on paper, and I’d be a fool to not do it,” he added.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to enter theatres on July 22, 2022.

Kapoor also has Dharma Productions’ high-profile mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, in the pipeline. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

After Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in an untitled film, directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Shraddha Kapoor as his female lead. He will follow it up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

