Hrithik Roshan welcomes 2023 by flaunting 8-pack abs leaving fans in awe of his fitness at 48

By: Mohnish Singh

There is no denying the fact that Hrithik Roshan, who was most recently seen in Vikram Vedha (2022) alongside Saif Ali Khan, is one of the fittest actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The superstar welcomed 2023 by giving his fans some major fitness goals. The 48-year-old actor on Monday took to social media and shared pictures flaunting his 8-pack abs. His pictures sent the internet into a total meltdown.

In the pictures, Hrithik Roshan can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look. They show him in a black cap and black tee and track pants. He lifted his black tee to show off his abs. “Alright. Let’s go. 2023,” he wrote in the caption.

As soon as the photos went viral on social media, several fans and friends of the actor from the industry rushed to the comment section to shower praises on him.

While Anil Kapoor commented, “Here comes the real fighter”, Varun Dhawan reacted to his caption and wrote, “Okay then.”

Karan Tacker wrote, “Okay, and that’s how it’s done! (sic).” Vivaan Bhathena called it “monster shred”.

A comment from a fan also read, “Can you believe this man is 48 years old?” Another comment read, “And this is the post of the day on Instagram.”

For those not in the know, Hrithik Roshan is presently busy filming his much-anticipated film Fighter, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Touted as India’s first aerial action movie, it will release on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, which turned out to be a disappointment in terms of commercial success. Talking about the film’s failure, the actor recently said in an interview, “Of course, there are different parts of me that are conflicted about what I should learn from this, and I think it’ll dawn on me much later, but right now I know that it is not, maybe, something that people like to see me do. Maybe I am taking myself too seriously. I think I should… Maybe I’m not allowed to do roles where I’m not catering to my fans who want to see me in a certain film, with a certain backdrop, in a certain way.”

