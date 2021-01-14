Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter to be the costliest Bollywood film?

By: Mohnish Singh







Ever since the official announcement of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles was made on Junior Roshan’s 47th birthday on January 10, 2021, media outlets are on their toes gleaning more information on the high-profile project from all their sources.

Since the patriotic-action-drama stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as leads, it was more than obvious that it would have a massive budget for production. But from what we hear, the makers have really loosened their purse string by allocating a production budget which has exceeded everyone’s expectations.

According to reports, Fighter will be mounted on a whopping budget of ₹250 crores (2500 million), becoming the most expensive film from the stable of Bollywood. Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta Anand have turned producers with the upcoming project. They will bankroll it under their production house Marflix.







Fighter reunites Hrithik Roshan with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). Yash Raj Films’ War turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of Roshan’s career. Looks like Roshan and Anand are set to hit a hat-trick of blockbusters with their forthcoming film.

Reportedly, fans can expect high-octane action sequences, jaw-dropping chase sequences with a story focusing on nationalism, romance, and much more from Fighter. It will be quite exciting to see superhit duo Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand come back together for this big-ticket patriotic-action-drama.

Before commencing work on Fighter, Hrithik Roshan might collaborate with father Rakesh Roshan for Krrish 4, the fourth installment of the Krrish franchise, which was announced a long time ago. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is presently working on Dharma Productions’ untitled film with director Shakun Batra. She has also been confirmed to star alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s next film.







Fighter is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 30, 2022.





