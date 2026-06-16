Alia Bhatt's rumoured 'Kalki 2' role sparks fan theories over Deepika Padukone's replacement

Highlights

Reports linking Alia Bhatt to the Kalki 2898 AD sequel have resurfaced online

Some rumours suggest she could replace Deepika Padukone as Sumathi

Other reports claim she may play a completely new character inspired by Hindu mythology

Director Nag Ashwin says speculation surrounding the casting remains unconfirmed

Speculation surrounding the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has intensified after fresh reports linked Alia Bhatt to the highly anticipated follow-up to the Prabhas-starrer.

While the actor's involvement has not been confirmed, social media has been flooded with claims that Bhatt could be joining the franchise in a major role. The rumours have taken multiple directions, leaving fans divided over whether she will play a new character or step into one of the film's most important existing roles.

The renewed buzz comes months after Deepika Padukone's departure from the project, with questions continuing over the future of her character, Sumathi.

Is Alia Bhatt replacing Deepika Padukone?

One of the most widely discussed theories suggests Bhatt could take over the role of Sumathi, a central figure in the first film's story.

The speculation resurfaced after reports claimed the makers were looking to recast the character following Padukone's exit from the sequel. Although several social media pages have suggested Bhatt has already been brought on board, no official announcement has been made by the production team or the actor herself.

The uncertainty has fuelled debate among fans, many of whom continue to associate the role closely with Padukone's performance in the original film.

At the same time, another set of reports claims Bhatt could be entering the Kalki universe as an entirely new character.

According to these rumours, she may portray Goddess Vaishno Devi, described in some reports as one of the divine protectors connected to the film's mythological narrative. AI-generated images depicting Bhatt in the role have circulated widely online, further adding to the speculation.

Other unverified reports have suggested that the actor may have already filmed scenes in Hyderabad, although these claims have not been independently confirmed.

What has Nag Ashwin said?

Director Nag Ashwin recently addressed the discussion during an interaction with Great Andhra, acknowledging that the future of the Sumathi character remains a subject of speculation.

"We need to announce who plays the Sumathi character in Kalki 2. As of now, everything is speculation only," he said.

Ashwin also made it clear that Sumathi will remain an important part of the sequel, adding: "The character will be there for sure, which we can't remove as it's a very important character."

While his comments did not confirm Bhatt's involvement, they have further heightened interest in the casting decision.

Why the rumours continue

The speculation gained momentum after production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced in September 2025 that Padukone would not return for the sequel. The studio stated that both parties had mutually decided to part ways despite their successful collaboration on the first film.

Bhatt has also been linked with Nag Ashwin in the past, with reports previously suggesting that the filmmaker was developing a large-scale female-led project featuring the actor.

For now, however, whether Bhatt joins Kalki 2 — and whether she appears as Sumathi, a mythological figure or an entirely new character — remains unanswered until the makers make an official announcement.