When James Bond producers said no to Spielberg, George Lucas had another idea

Highlights

Spielberg says he twice asked to direct a James Bond film but was turned down

The filmmaker first approached Bond producer Cubby Broccoli after the success of Jaws

A conversation with George Lucas later led him to the creation of the Indiana Jones franchise

Spielberg says his answer would be very different if Bond producers approached him today

Steven Spielberg has revealed that one of the biggest franchises in cinema repeatedly turned him down, despite his efforts to join it at the height of his early success.

Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast while promoting his latest film Disclosure Day, the Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled how he twice attempted to secure a James Bond directing job. Although he had admired the franchise since watching Dr. No, his requests to direct a Bond film were rejected by longtime producer Cubby Broccoli.

The comments offer a rare glimpse into an alternative chapter of film history, with Spielberg admitting that one of Hollywood's most celebrated directors never managed to enter the Bond world.

Spielberg’s unsuccessful Bond pursuit

Spielberg said he first approached Broccoli after Jaws became a blockbuster hit in 1975.

According to the director, he contacted the producer directly and offered to helm a Bond film if an opportunity became available. Broccoli declined the proposal.

A few years later, following the success of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Broccoli reached out to Spielberg seeking permission to use the film’s famous five-note musical motif in Moonraker.

Spielberg jokingly proposed a trade, offering the music in exchange for the chance to direct Bond. Broccoli again said no, although Spielberg still granted permission for the melody to be used.

The filmmaker said he was consistently turned down and was never given a reason for being excluded from what he described as the Bond family.

The rejection that led to Indiana Jones

The story took an unexpected turn when Spielberg shared his Bond frustrations with George Lucas in 1977 while they were in Hawaii awaiting the release of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Spielberg recalled Lucas telling him he had an idea that was even better than Bond. At the time, the project was called Indiana Smith.

The concept eventually evolved into the Indiana Jones series, one of cinema’s most successful adventure franchises and a defining part of Spielberg’s career.

‘You can’t afford me’

Reflecting on the possibility of directing Bond today, Spielberg joked that his response would be simple: “You can’t afford me.”

The filmmaker has also spoken previously about another major franchise opportunity he chose not to pursue. In 2023, he revealed that he turned down the chance to direct the first Harry Potter film because he wanted to spend more time with his young children.

While the decision meant missing out on a hugely successful franchise, Spielberg said he has no regrets and remains pleased he prioritised family life.

His latest film, Disclosure Day, opened in cinemas on June 12.