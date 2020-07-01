Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt have made a mark in Bollywood and have won many awards for their fantastic performances. Well now, both the actors are all set to add a feather in their cap as they are invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Academy has invited 819 people and two of them are Hrithik and Alia. Apart from these two actors, other Indian personalities who are invited by Academy are casting directors Nandini Shrikent and Tess Joseph, costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal, and film score composer Nainita Desai.

In a statement on the official website, Academy President David Rubin has said, “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now.”

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson stated, “We take great pride in the strides we have made in exceeding our initial inclusion goals set back in 2016, but acknowledge the road ahead is a long one. We are committed to staying the course. I cannot give enough thanks to all our members and staff who worked on the A2020 initiative and to our head of Member Relations and Awards, Lorenza Muñoz, for her leadership and passion in guiding us through to this point and helping to set the path going forward. We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum, and in our awards.”

In the list on the website, along with the name of Hrithik Roshan, his movies Super 30 and Jodhaa Akbar have been mentioned. And next to Alia’s name there’s Gully Boy and Raazi. Well, if Hrithik and Alia accept the invitation, they will have voting privileges at the 93rd Academy Awards which will be held on April 25, 2021.