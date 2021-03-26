Trending Now

Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha to mark Hrithik Roshan’s silver jubilee in films


Hrithik Roshan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Hrithik Roshan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



If sources are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan is set to play the dreaded gangster Vedha in the Hindi adaptation of the successful Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha (2017). The original film, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, starred R Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha.

Talking about the same, a source informs an entertainment portal, “Hrithik has come on board to play the part of Vedha, and he has decided to add his own touch to the role. In fact, for the past two months, Hrithik has been working on his physique, his mannerisms and his diction to do justice to the character of Vedha. And looking at his dedication, he is sure to lend the role a bit of his charisma.”

Roshan was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ 2019 action thriller War, which turned out to be the highest-grossing film of that year. Though he also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in his hand, Vikram Vedha remake is likely to be the 25th film of his career. The actor exploded onto the silver screen with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (2000) and has delivered multiple blockbusters over the years.



“The Vikram Vedha adaptation will also mark Hrithik Roshan’s silver jubilee in the industry, so it makes the film that much more special. Given this, the actor is making sure that it will be a film to remember,” adds the source.

We also hear that Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will helm the remake as well. The project is currently in the pre-production stage and has not been titled as yet. Talented actor Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play the parallel lead in the remake. He essays the same character which R Madhavan played in the original.

More details are expected to arrive soon.















Most Popular

Rural broadband for the whole of UK by October, says Sunil Mittal

Flagging up a racism row

Saina movie review: Parineeti Chopra nails it in this amazing biopic

UK and Bangladesh celebrate the shared values, says Prince Charles

Bhushan Kumar reveals Aamir Khan starrer Mogul will tentatively start rolling in 2022



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×