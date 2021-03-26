Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha to mark Hrithik Roshan’s silver jubilee in films

By: Mohnish Singh







If sources are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan is set to play the dreaded gangster Vedha in the Hindi adaptation of the successful Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha (2017). The original film, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, starred R Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha.

Talking about the same, a source informs an entertainment portal, “Hrithik has come on board to play the part of Vedha, and he has decided to add his own touch to the role. In fact, for the past two months, Hrithik has been working on his physique, his mannerisms and his diction to do justice to the character of Vedha. And looking at his dedication, he is sure to lend the role a bit of his charisma.”

Roshan was last seen in Yash Raj Films' 2019 action thriller War, which turned out to be the highest-grossing film of that year. Though he also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter in his hand, Vikram Vedha remake is likely to be the 25th film of his career. The actor exploded onto the silver screen with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (2000) and has delivered multiple blockbusters over the years.







“The Vikram Vedha adaptation will also mark Hrithik Roshan’s silver jubilee in the industry, so it makes the film that much more special. Given this, the actor is making sure that it will be a film to remember,” adds the source.

We also hear that Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will helm the remake as well. The project is currently in the pre-production stage and has not been titled as yet. Talented actor Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play the parallel lead in the remake. He essays the same character which R Madhavan played in the original.

More details are expected to arrive soon.












