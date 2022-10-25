Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife starring Kajol adds Kubbra Sait to cast; the actress to reprise Archie Panjabi’s role as Kalinda Sharma

The Good Wife has been adapted in many countries over the past few years, including Japan, Russia, and South Korea.

Photo credit: Kubbra Sait /Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Kubbra Sait has been roped in to play the character of Kalinda Sharma in the Indian adaptation of the successful American legal drama series The Good Wife starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Archie Panjabi played the same character in the original.

While Kubbra is set to reprise Archie Panjabi’s role as Kalinda Sharma, multiple award-winning actress Kajol is expected to essay the character played by Julianna Margulies. Set at Disney+ Hotstar, the forthcoming series marks Kajol’s streaming show debut.

“Kubbra Sait gained widespread recognition with the first season of the Netflix original series Sacred Games. She also portrayed the role of Phara Keaen in her international project Foundation for Apple TV+. While Kubbra has been a known name for years in both films and digital space, she is now set to reprise the role of Kalinda Sharma in The Good Wife. While it is unknown whether the name of the character will remain the same or whether makers plan to change it, it will be interesting to see how Kubbra takes on the role played by Archie, which was widely appreciated,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

The Good Wife has been adapted in many countries over the past few years. The show was adapted in South Korea with the same name with Jeon Do Yeon, Yoo Ji Tae, and Yoon Kye Sang playing pivotal parts.

There was a Japanese remake of the same series with the same title featuring Takako Tokiwa, Kotaro Koizumi, Kiko Mizuhara, Takumi Kitamura, and Kika Kobayashi on the cast. Russia has had a localized version of the series with the same name. The Irish adaptation of the series was called Striking Out.

Recently, China announced the local adaptation with the name Rose War, featuring Yuan Quan and Huang Xiaoming in starring roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

