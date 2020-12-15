Hina Khan to recall 2020 as a “fearful” year

By: Mohnish Singh







Be it the common man or high-profile people in the public eye, everyone has gone through the trauma caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The virus which started spreading across the world earlier this year is still claiming thousands of lives every day.

Everyone is going to remember 2020 in their own ways, but actress Hina Khan is going to remember it as a “fearful” year. “For the world, this year was a nightmare. Not just because we faced the pandemic and a lot of people died but many faced financial crisis, there was a rise in domestic violence and people went through anxiety and stress. It was a disastrous year for everyone across the globe,” says the popular actress.

Khan thanks her stars for having continuous work amid the pandemic. While her film Hacked and web-show Damaged 2 had their premieres before Indian went into complete lockdown in March, she also starred in Colors’ supernatural revenge drama, Naagin followed by a short stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.







“When I look back, personally, I lived in a lot of fear that puts me off that I lost a year of my life. I could not really do anything. I lived this year in fear of Covid-19 and we are still dealing with it. The virus is still here. That is the kind of mark 2020 has left with me. I will recall this year as fearful,” she adds.

The actress recently went on a trip with her parents. Talking about the same, she says, “It is not impossible to travel but only if you are isolated or away from crowds. If you choose to go to a city and roam around, then you are exposing yourself to the virus. It is so sad that a deadly virus had to exist to push us and make us pause our lives to spend more time with our families. I will continue to spend more time with them, though I do nevertheless.”











