Hina Khan on resumption of shoots amid Coronavirus pandemic

Though the Coronavirus pandemic is showing no sign of abating, the Indian television industry has begun production of shows. A couple of production houses have started churning out new episodes to their ongoing shows, while others are expected to follow suit soon.

A number of actors are happy to be back on the sets, while some are still apprehensive about joining shoots as they are worried about the risk involved with it. Popular actress Hina Khan, who can be currently seen in the ZEE5 Original Unlock, is one of them.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, she tells a publication, “To be very honest, when I hear that shootings have resumed, the other day I was watching this video where everyone on sets was wearing masks and was dressed in PPE kits, and some of them were art directors, ADs. And in between, I saw everyone is doing their job, and the actor is standing without a mask. I was like others have so much protection but look at the actor, they are standing without a mask and are at so much risk. Except for the front-liners, who have been risking their lives for us, I feel in every other profession, people have the option to use masks but as an actor, I can speak for myself, we do not have a choice, and we work in such close proximity with other actors.”

The actress goes on to add, “You cannot be just shooting a scene with one actor. That is not how a daily soap works. It is a huge risk. Also, you do not know when you get exposed to the virus. I just feel for all these months, we took the precautions and kept our families safe by not venturing out. What is the point of it if now, one fine day, you end up getting exposed to the virus and become a carrier?

Rumours are rife in the tinsel town of television that Hina Khan has been approached to star in the next installment of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. An official announcement is awaited in this regard.