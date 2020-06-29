Hina Khan on being an outsider in nepotistic industry

Aside from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the tragic death of rising Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on 14th June at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, is the second most important topic people are genuinely talking about.

The Chhichhore (2019) actor’s suicide has added fuel to the never-ending issue of nepotism and favouritism in the industry. Actors like Raveena Tandon, Abhay Deol and Ranvir Shorey have exposed how Bollywood is divided into groups and how certain powerful people favour star-kids over talented artists for roles in their productions.

Sharing her struggle and how she looks at the entire issue of nepotism, popular actress Hina Khan says that as an outsider, one needs to work really hard to get noticed by big producers. “If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director.”

Talking about nepotism, the actress says that star children definitely have the privilege over others as they keep getting constant support from the industry even after the failure of several films, which is not the case with outsiders. “The only difference is, no matter their films work or not, they have back to back films.”

Hina Khan, who can be currently seen on ZEE5’s Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon, is rumoured to have given her nod to the next season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural revenge drama Naagin. An official announcement is awaited though.